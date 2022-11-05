Pakistan Link Exposed In Shiv Sena Neta's Murder; Hindu Groups Call For Bandh In Amritsar

The role of Pakistan and its spy agency ISI has come under the scanner in the murder of Sudhir Suri, a leader of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction. Suri was shot dead in broad daylight outside the Gopal Mandir in Amritsar a day earlier. On Saturday, Republic TV accessed a video of a Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Singh Chawla who is closely associated with the ISI. In the video, he is seen celebrating the killing and also warning specific individuals living in Punjab that they will be killed.

Gopal Singh Chawla said, "Congratulations to the entire Sikh community, the entire Muslim community and every person who wants Independence and peace. A youth in Amritsar fired bullets at Sudhir Suri, whom I would call Suar (pig). One pig is gone. Now, other pigs will also have to go."

Commenting on this, Major General (retired) SP Sinha remarked, "It is quite surprising that Pakistan which should be worried about the state of affairs within, the type of civil war situation which is emerging because of the Imran factor, Pakistan Army and ISI are busy in fomenting problem in Punjab. As PM Modi said 6-7 days ago in a meeting that there is a conspiracy against India, I am confident that this conspiracy has acquired a lot of momentum since 2014. And therefore Punjab being a border state, is a very important area for ISI to foment trouble.

Lashing out at AAP, he alleged, "The party which is in government in Punjab is a sympathizer of Khalistan. When the CM goes to Punjab and stays in the residence of a Khalistani what message do you get? The message is very clear- these people in politics are anti-national and they have no qualms and reservations in tying up with Khalistanis who are known to be anti-India. The time has come down very heavily on people like Kejriwal". Meanwhile, certain Hindu groups have called for a bandh in Amritsar today in protest against Suri's killing.

Details of the murder

Briefing the media on the incident, Amritsar Police Commission Arun Pal Singh stated, "Sudhir Suri was shot outside Gopal Mandir, Amritsar during some agitation. He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital and died. The accused has been arrested along with the weapon. Sudhir Suri was staging a protest. Some details cannot be shared. But we will take action as per the law and order. Only one person has been accused and the weapon has also been recovered. Multiple shots were fired. The accused was arrested immediately. He was alone. Further investigation is underway."