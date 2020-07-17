Pakistan FM Cornered On Live TV On Sham Consular Access To Jadhav; Accepts India's Demand

Pulling yet another turn in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that the country is offering another round of consular access to India. Speaking to a Pakistani news channel, he said a note verbale has been sent meeting India's demand to not have security personnel during the meeting.

He said, "Ready to give another access to India without a security personnel present. I say in your program today that India needs access to Kulbhushan without security personnel? We'll give it. Today, we are also removing that objection. Now tell me what they want. When would you (India) like to meet Kulbhushan? When would they like to come? Tomorrow? Or Tonight?"

Pakistan on Thursday provided consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, but the Indian government said the access was "neither meaningful nor credible," and the death row prisoner appeared visibly under stress. On Thursday, Pakistan Foreign Office claimed that two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided "unimpeded and uninterrupted" consular access to Jadhav.

"Though Pakistan Foreign ministry had assured India that the consular access would be unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional, it turned out that the arrangements of the meeting were not in accordance with the assurances made by Islamabad," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in New Delhi.

"Neither the environment nor the arrangements of the meeting were in accordance with the assurances of Pakistan," he said in a statement.

"The Consular Officers were not given unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional access" to Jadhav. On the contrary, Pakistani officials with an intimidating demeanour were present in close proximity of Jadhav and Consular Officers despite the protests of the Indian side, Srivastava said. It was also evident from a camera that was visible that the conversation with Jadhav was being recorded, he said.

"Jadhav himself was visibly under stress and indicated that clearly to the Consular Officers. The arrangements did not permit a free conversation between them," the MEA spokesperson said. "The Consular Officers could not engage Jadhav on his legal rights and were prevented from obtaining his written consent for arranging his legal representation," he said.

"In the light of these circumstances, the Indian Consular Officers came to the conclusion that the consular access being offered by Pakistan was neither meaningful nor credible. After lodging a protest, they left the venue," the MEA spokesperson said.

The second consular access provided by Pakistan on Thursday came days ahead of a deadline to file a review petition in a court in Islamabad against his conviction by a military court. The first consular access was provided by Pakistan on September 2, 2019. The mother and wife of Jadhav were allowed to meet him on December 25, 2017.

"Pakistan remains committed to fully implementing the International Court of Justice's judgment of 17 July 2019. It is hoped that India will cooperate with the Pakistan court in giving full effect to the said judgement, the statement of the Pakistan Foreign Office said.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi later claimed that the two officials of the Indian high commission who came to meet Jadhav left without hearing him. Qureshi claimed that Pakistan granted consular access to India according to the terms agreed upon.

"They had objected to the glass that had been placed in the middle so we removed it. They had also objected to audio and video recordings, so that was also not done. We fulfilled all their requests, but still, they left," he said.

(With PTI inputs)