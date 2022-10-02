In a big win, the Hyderabad police on Sunday, October 2, busted a Pakistan-operated terror plot. The police arrested one Abdul Zahed along with two of his accomplices- Mohd. Sameeuddin alias Abdul Sam, and Maaz Hasan Farooq alias Maaz, who were conspiring to hurl grenades at public gatherings.

The police got specific information that Abdul Zahed, and his accomplices Mohd. Sameeuddin alias Abdul Sam, and Maaz Hasan Farooq alias Maaz, have received a consignment of four hand grenades and are going to carry out sensational terror attacks in Hyderabad, Telangana. The team acted swiftly and apprehended the aforementioned three persons from Malakpet.

The Pakistan link

From the preliminary investigation, it has come to light that Abdul Zahed, was previously involved in several terror-related cases in Hyderabad, including a suicide attack on the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner’s task force office Begumpet in 2005. He was in regular touch with Pakistani ISI-LeT handlers.

Farhatullah Ghori alias FG, Siddique Bin Osman alias Rafique alias Abu Hamzala, Abdul Majeed alias Chotu, all natives of Hyderabad city, were absconding as they were wanted in several terror cases and finally settled in Pakistan to work under the aegis of ISI. In the past, they recruited local youth, radicalised them and got terror attacks executed such as a blast near Saibaba Temple Dilsukhnagar in 2002, a bus blast at Ghatkopar, Mumbai, and a suicide attack on Task Force office, Begumpet in 2005. They also allegedly attempted to cause blasts near Ganesh Temple, Secunderabad in 2004.

As per the police, Adul Zahed in his confession has revealed that Farhatulla Ghori, Abu Hamzala and Majeed revived their contacts with him and they motivated and financed him to recruit and carry out terror attacks in Hyderabad again. At the behest of Pakistan-based handlers, Zahed recruited Samiuddin and Maaz Hasan.

What was the plan?

During the search four hand grenades were recovered from the possession of the above persons which were received from the Pak-based handlers.

Abdul Zahed – Two hand grenades, net cash worth Rs: 3,91,800 and 2 mobile phones.

Samiuddin alias Sami – One hand grenade, net cash worth Rs: 1,50,000 and one mobile phone, one bullet motorcycle.

Maaz Hasan – One hand grenade, two mobile phones.

The plan was to hurl the hand grenades targeting public gatherings, with the motive of causing terror and communal tension in the city.