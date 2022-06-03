Pakistani Drone Spotted In J&K's Samba District; Search Operations Underway

At a time when the situation continues to remain tense in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district following the killing of a government school teacher Rajni Bala by terrorists, in another infiltration bid by the neighbouring country, a Pakistani drone was spotted at the Samba International border on Friday morning.

As per the latest report, the drone was spotted by the local people in Soonura-Ghagwal village of Samba who further informed that it was flying around 50-60 meters above in the air. The people immediately informed the Jammu & Kashmir police who reached the spot.

However, after remaining in the Indian territory for a few minutes, the drone which came from the Akram post of Pakistan went back on its own without dropping anything. Following this, the J&K Police along with the security forces have now launched a search operation to check if any packages were dropped by the drone in the Indian territory.

Notably, this comes at the same time when a group of people including two from Punjab were arrested for possessing around 6.5 kgs of heroin which was dropped by Pakistani drones in Sriganganagar. Notably, the arrested men went to a field for collecting six packages of heroin which were dropped by a drone from Pakistan.

Tension escalates in the valley

In view of the recent killings in the union territory, a terror-like state continues to prevail across Jammu & Kashmir where a series of targeted killings were reported in just a month. The attacks started with a Kashmiri Pandit government officer Rahul Bhat who was shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Choodora two and was then followed by many other attacks on Hindus including TV artist Amreen Bhat, a Kashmiri government school teacher Rajni Bala, and a bank manager Vijay Kumar. All of them were attacked by terrorists in broad daylight and were killed.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has convened a high-level security meeting to review the security situation in the valley amid the escalations in terror activities. This meeting also comes ahead of the Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir.

Notably, the rising terrorist attacks have not just raised concerns among the people residing in Kashmir but have also triggered massive protests among the people.

Image: PTI