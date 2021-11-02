Pakistani Journalist Aroosa Alam, Friend Of Amarinder, Slams 'rudderless' Congress & Sidhu

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Pakistani friend Aroosa Alam on Tuesday attacked Congress for dragging her into politics. She said that Punjab Congress is directionless and cited it as the reason why they are trying to drag her into a mess. She also pointed that Congress' base in Punjab is shrinking swiftly.

"They have no agenda and they are dragging me... It is very clear now that Congress is rudderless. They are Shrinking very fast. I feel sorry that a grand old party is vanishing like this," she said.

Targeting Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, Aroosa Alam said, "It wasn't long ago that Navjot Sidhu visited Pakistan, the way he was praising at the opening of Kartarpur corridor, the man is critically bankrupt to be calling me an ISI agent."

Recently, Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu attacked Aroosa and alleged that no single posting in Punjab police happened without a gift or payment to her. "The PM and Union Home Minister know everything. They need to take action on it," she said.

In reply, a Pakistan journalist said, "I call them Jonnys who are furthering their political agenda with a woman's name. What can I say about Mr and Mrs Sidhu. First of all, they must agree with each other. They are living their separate lives. They can level as many accusations against me. I don't care.

Concluding her interview, Aroosa wished good luck to Captain Amarinder Singh and called him a seasoned politician who knows when to make the move.

Captain Amarinder Singh announces new party; resigns from Congress

Former Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh on Tuesday formally resigned from Congress and sent a scorching seven-page letter to party president Sonia Gandhi. Soon after, he announced that this new party will be called 'Punjab Lok Congress'.

Captain Amarinder Singh said that registration is pending approval with the Election Commission of India. The party will be officially launched later. The policies, programmes, vision and agenda will be shared at the time of launch, Singh said.