Palakkad RSS Leader's Murder: 4 PFI Workers Detained; Police Say More Arrests Will Be Made

Shortly after arresting three RSS workers in connection to the murder of a PFI leader in Kerala's Palakkad, four SDPI-PFI workers have now been arrested by the Kerala police for the alleged retaliatory killing of an RSS leader in the area. This came after a PFI worker was killed in Palakkad last Saturday following which, in less than 24 hours, an RSS worker was hacked to death as well.

Informing about the same, ADGP (Law and Order) Vijay Sakhare spoke to PTI and said that the four arrested SDPI-PFI workers were present at the scene of the crime. However, he said that they were not directly involved in the attack on RSS leader S K Srinivasan (45) on April 16, 2022. Further, he also confirmed that the four were workers of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political offshoot - the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

It was after the interrogation when the four accused revealed their roles in the murder, following which the police now have information on the participants, conspirators, and collaborators involved in the killing of the RSS leader, said the senior police officer.

"We know about 14-15 people involved in the incident, and the number is expected to go up as the investigation progresses. There will be more arrests," Sakhare said.

Kerala police arrests RSS workers in connection to the murder of PFI worker

Earlier on Tuesday, the Kerala police recorded the arrests of three RSS workers, all of whom were identified as friends of RSS leader Sanjith, who was killed in November last year. They were arrested for involvement in the murder of PFI leader Subair at Elapully. The police are said to have believed that the 45-year-old PFI leader Subair was murdered on April 15 to avenge the death of Sanjith and the killing was planned by his close friend Ramesh, one of the three accused.

Notably, ADGP Sakhare said that victim Sanjith, before his death, had said that Subair would be behind anything that could happen to him. However, the investigation into his killing had not disclosed Subair's involvement.

