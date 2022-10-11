The Maharashtra government on Tuesday agreed to transfer the Palghar lynching case investigation to the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) after two years of the incident.

On April 16, 2020, two Sadhus along with their driver were travelling to Gujarat when a mob in Palghar’s Gadchinchle village attacked them on the suspicion of being child kidnappers and lynched them to death. More than 100 people were arrested. Notably, the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government had opposed handing over the case to the CBI.

BJP leaders back CBI probe into Palghar Lynching

After the Maharashtra government's big move of handing over the case to the CBI, many political leaders hailed the decision and attacked the former MVA government for covering up the issue and protecting the culprits for the sake of power.

Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya spoke exclusively to Republic TV stating, "The previous government led by Uddhav Thackeray were supported by the Congress, who are the appeasement policyholder and within 32 weeks he became pro-Muslims and anti-Hindu. The Sadhus were killed, and evidence was available but the police were pressurised to not take any action. And now Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde have taken this decision that an investigation must be done by some official agency so that the Sadhus get justice."

BJP's Ram Kadam said, "Till this moment, the entire nation has not forgotten about this incident, the Sadhus were brutally lynched in Palghar. We demanded the Uddhav government transfer the case to CBI but Uddhav, who used to talk about Hindutva not only refused our demand but also of Sadhus and people who came out on the streets staging protests. We are still surprised as to why he tried to cover up the issue and what was his problem. Where was his Hindutva at that time?"

Kadam added, "Fortunately, the government changed and the working style of this new regime is to provide justice to each and every segment of society. And our Sadhus are of paramount for us and they must get justice. This is a great decision and everybody is happy about it. We have to accept one fact the previous government made a blunder in this case as their only priority was Vasooli, taking a commission. Shinde and Fadnavis are working round the clock for the development of Maharashtra."

Independent MLA Ravi Rana hailed the Maharashtra government's decision and said, "The way Sadhus were lynched in Palghar during Uddhav's government, he clearly tried to cover up the matter as he was in alliance with NCP and Congress. There were no discussions held in the cabinet in relation to this matter, no big actions were taken against the accused. The Fadnavis-Shinde government could have probed the case but they handed it over to CBI so that an impartial investigation takes place. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty and also who tried to cover up the case. Uddhav has forgotten his Hindutva ideology and was following Congress' footpath. He didn't even comment on the death of the Sadhus as he was under pressure from his MVA regime. CBI will expose everything."

Slamming the erstwhile Uddhav's regime, BJP leader Acharaya Tushar Bhosale said, "The impotent MVA government didn't do anything despite everyone kept demanding an impartial investigation for the justice of deceased Sadhus. Today we are happy as the protector of Hindus, Devendra Fadnavis and Shinde have proved that they won't tolerate any injustice caused to Hindus. I would like to thank Shinde and Fadnavis government."

BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar said, "We welcome the decision because the major investigation took place during the MVA regime and the police clearly had political pressure. CBI will launch a detailed probe and reveal the real motive behind the lynching. The truth will be exposed. MVA government failed to condemn the incident as they must be hand-in-glove with the akin to anti-national activities, so-called secular activists."

Former Maharashtra Government Lawyer Nishant Kanteshwar spoke to Republic TV and said, "First of all, this is a welcome step taken by the government of Maharashtra. Earlier, the case was pending and not moving in a proper fashion. Therefore, a petition was filed and the state government claimed that they have no objection to transferring the case to CBI. The probe will begin immediately when the Apex court will be satisfied with the state of Maharashtra's affidavit," he informed.

