Palghar Lynching Case: BJP MLA Ram Kadam To Hold 2nd Janakrosh Yatra, Demands CBI Probe

BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Friday announced that he will hold Janakrosh Yatra from Mumbai to Palghar in demand to transfer the Palghar mob lynching case to CBI. Informing that another FIR had been filed in Dadra & Nagar Haveli in regarding with Palghar lynching, the BJP MLA said, 'If an FIR regarding the same case is registered in two or more different states then the case should be automatically transferred to the central agency.' Speaking further Ram Kadam said that he will also hold a press conference on Monday, in which he will announce when he plans to take out Janakrosh Yatra.

BJP demands CBI probe in Palghar lynching case

Highlight the fact that an FIR against Palghar lynching case has been registered in two different states, Kadam appealed that the Maharashtra government should transfer the case from the state's CID to the hands of CBI. He also said that transferring the case to CBI will ensure fair, streamlined, uninterrupted investigation into the case. 'CBI can do proper justice to this sensitive case which involves two states,' the BJP MLA added.

Kadam has been consistently demanding that the Sandhus who were killed in the Palghar mob lynching case should get justice. Earlier as well, Kadam had held a justice march for the Sadhu Samaj but he was immediately detained by the Mumbai Police. However, announcing to hold Janakrosh Yatra for the second time, the BJP MLA said that this time the MVA government will not be able to stop him from demanding justice.

Palghar mob lynching case

The horrific incident took place on the night of April 16 in the Palghar district of Maharashtra when two sadhus Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj were travelling in a vehicle driven by Nilesh Yelgade to Gujarat for attending a funeral. The aforesaid three individuals were brutally lynched by a mob using sticks and stones near Gadchinchale village in Dahanu taluka that claimed that the sadhus were "child kidnappers".

Reportedly, a group of 4 policemen reached the spot after the Kasa Police Station received phone calls. Their attempts to pacify the mob turned futile as the people there overturned the vehicle. However, recent videos have emerged which show police personnel standing mutely even as the mob was attacking the three persons.

The plea in SC seeking a court-monitored or CBI probe into the case has been opposed by the Maharashtra government. While Assistant Police Inspector Anandrao Kale has been dismissed from service, Assistant Police Sub-inspector Ravindra Salunkhe and Police Head Constable Naresh Dondi have been compulsorily retired. The remaining 15 personnel have been punished by reducing their pay for a specific period, said Maharashtra police urging the bench to dismiss the plea.

