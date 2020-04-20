Palghar Mob Lynching: Fadnavis Slams Police Inaction, Questions Seriousness Of Maha CM

Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network on Monday, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed his shock at the brutal mob lynching incident in Palghar. He observed that it was the first time in his life that he had heard of such a horrific incident unfolding in the presence of the police. Taking on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's warning against those inciting communal flames, Fadnavis stressed that the ascetic community raising questions on this issue did not make it communal.

Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "The ascetics have been brutally murdered. If we see the video, the ascetics were trying to hide behind the police, but they were handed over to the mob. As per the information in my possession, there was an armed ASI on the spot. Despite this, neither was the mob warned nor was there aerial firing. This is the first time in my life that I am witnessing such a horrific incident in the presence of police."

He added, "Nowadays, Uddhavji gets all the advice from Congress and NCP. It is not a surprise if the CM makes such a statement. I want to ask- when the ascetic community in India asks questions- is it communal? Should the ascetic community not ask the question of why two ascetics were brutally killed? There is a need for introspection."

'A blot on the Maharashtra police'

On this occasion, Fadnavis cast aspersions on the political leadership of the state. According to him, the Maharashtra Home Minister and CM commented on the incident only after the media uproar. Moreover, he contended that they were not serious in dealing with the matter.

"The police remain the same. Only political leadership changes. This is a blot on the Maharashtra police. Until the news came in the media on April 18, our government did not wake up. The Home Minister has not made a statement. The Chief Minister has not made a statement. They gave a statement on the fourth day. We can understand how serious our Home Minister and CM is. If the social media, electronic media and mainstream media had not raised this issue yesterday, I don't think that the government would have spoken," Fadnavis opined.

The mob lynching in Palghar

The shocking incident took place on the night of April 16 in Palghar district of Maharashtra when two ascetics Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj were travelling in a vehicle driven by Nilesh Yelgade to Gujarat for attending a funeral. The aforesaid three individuals were lynched by a mob who allegedly suspected them to be child kidnappers after they reached Gadchinchale village in Dahanu taluka. Reportedly, a group of 4 policemen reached the spot after the Kasa Police Station received phone calls. Their attempts to pacify the mob turned futile as the mob overturned the vehicle. Later, another police contingent arrived on the scene and managed to make the three individuals sit in two separate police cars. Thereafter, the crowd attacked the police vehicles, resulting in some police personnel sustaining injuries.

However, some videos have emerged which show police personnel standing mutely even as the mob was attacking the three persons. This has come in for a lot of criticism from leaders across the political spectrum. According to the Maharashtra Police, 110 accused persons including 9 juveniles have been arrested for the mob-lynching.

