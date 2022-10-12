Palghar Sadhus' Lynching: Congress' Nana Patole Dubs Transfer Of Case To CBI 'wrong'

After the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde agreed to transfer the Palghar Sadhus' lynching case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Congress state chief Nana Patole slammed the move by calling it 'wrong', alleging that the government involves the central agency only to keep cases pending.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole cited the CBI cases investigating the death of actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Girish Mahajan case and said that all of the cases are still pending. "Wrong to give the case to CBI, state police capable. CBI enquiry in the Sushant Singh case, Bihar elections, and Girish Mahajan case are all pending," Patole said, ANI reported.\

Adding further the Congress leader claimed that the government brings the central agency only when it wants to keep the cases pending. "CBI is only involved when the centre has to keep cases pending," Patole said, ANI reported.

'No injustice to Sadhus in Maharashtra': CM Shinde assures punishment in Palghar lynching

After the Shinde government expressed willingness to hand over the Palghar Sadhus' lynching case investigation to the central agency, the Chief Minister assured justice for the Sadhus who were lynched to death in Palghar on April 16, 2020. "Injustice will not be done to Sadhus in the state and those who have done it will get strict punishment," CM Eknath Shinde said while speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), it was revealed that the Maharashtra government has agreed to hand over the case to the CBI.

Notably, on the night of April 16 in 2022, two sadhus - Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj and their driver were killed on the suspicion of being child-lifters. They were reportedly on their way to Gujarat's Surat to attend a funeral but their vehicle was stopped by a mob in the Gadchinchale village in Dahanu taluka. While several police officials were present at the spot after being informed about the Sadhus, they stood as spectators (as was shown in the videos) when a crowd reportedly consisting of around 300 people killed the Sadhus as well as their driver.