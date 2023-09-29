'Paltu Kumar': BJP's Jibe At Nitish Kumar Amid Speculation Of Him Returning To NDA

The political landscape in Bihar witnessed another round of intense exchanges as Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Samrat Chowdhary categorically dismissed speculations of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's potential return to the BJP-led alliance, National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Taking a dig at the Bihar CM, Chowdhary referred to Kumar as "Paltu Kumar"-- someone who frequently switches political allegiances.

Addressing reporters in Patna on Thursday, Chowdhary asserted, "Who's calling Janata Dal (United)? It's the party of Nitish Kumar, so it's his call. We have declared him 'Paltu Kumar.' Lalu Yadav used to call him Paltu Kumar...He was not a CM earlier; he became one with the favour of the BJP... He has not done any favours for BJP."

These remarks come in the wake of BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi's recent comments, where he characterized Kumar as a "political liability who had lost his steam" and stated that even if Kumar were to seek a realignment, he would not be welcomed back with open arms.

Sushil Kumar Modi, now a Rajya Sabha member, went further to declare that bridges had been burned, stating, "Nitish Kumar has now become a liability (bojh). He is now incapable of getting a single vote transferred to alliance partners. Why would we then like to realign? All doors are closed for him. He is no more welcome even if he begs to do so by rubbing his nose on the ground."

BJP's job is to mislead: JD(U)

Meanwhile, JD(U )president Lalan Singh dismissed speculations of Nitish Kumar rejoining the NDA bloc, saying, "The BJP is a 'Kanfuska' party. Their job is to mislead. Every day, there are reports being disseminated that Nitish Kumar is getting closer to BJP. The BJP is not even eligible to be looked at by Nitish Kumar. Did BJP and its Government fulfil any of the promises it made to the people of the country?"

Earlier in the week, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar himself addressed the speculations surrounding his potential return to the NDA, stating that he had been working to unite the opposition. "You all know, I have been working to unite the Opposition. I have nothing to do with what others say," Kumar told reporters in Patna. It is worth noting that last year, Nitish had quit the NDA and joined the 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance with the RJD, marking a significant political shift in the state.