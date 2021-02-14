Panchamasali Seer Demands BJP Withdraw Notice To Own MLA Basanagouda Patil; Alleges Plot

In the latest development, Panchamasali seer Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami threatened to lay siege to the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru if the ruling BJP did not withdraw the show cause notice issued to MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. The BJP MLA was served the show cause notice by the BJP high command for his controversial statements against CM Yeddyurappa. Along with Yatnal and Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar, the Panchamasali seer is set to complete a 465-km long march from Kudalasangama to Bengaluru demanding the Panchamasali sub-sect to be categorized for reservation under 2A instead of the already existing 3B.

The Panchamasali pontiff took a jibe at CM Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra and alleged his hand behind the show cause notice served to MLA Yatnal. Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami warned the BJP of gheraoing the Vidhana Soudha on reaching Bengaluru if the notice was not withdrawn and alleged that it was an attempt to stop their movement. Hailing Yatnal and Kashappanavar as two pillars of the movement, the Panchamasali seer said that the community will stand by the leaders and will not allow pressure to be exerted on them. Panchamasali is the biggest sub-sect in the Lingayat community while CM Yediyurappa belongs to the Banajiga sub-sect.

BJP MLA show caused by own party

Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has been issued a show-cause notice by the BJP for his controversial statements against CM BS Yediyurappa. The BJP MLA, who has made controversial statements in the past regarding CM Yediyurappa being replaced in Karnataka, was issued the notice by the party's high command in Delhi. BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal had in October claimed that Yediyurappa will not remain CM for long and that the high command had decided that his successor will be from the north Karnataka region.

On January 30, senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal predicted that a new leader will take over as the Karnataka CM after April 13 when the state celebrates New Year. A vocal critic of BS Yediyurappa, Yatnal recently alleged "step-motherly" treatment meted out to some constituencies besides flagging the purported interference of the CM's son BY Vijayendra in the administration. Speaking to the media in Vijayapura, the Bijapur City MLA claimed that a leader from north Karnataka would replace Yediyurappa after which he can be inducted as a Minister into the state Cabinet. Earlier, Yatnal had stirred controversy by claiming that three MLAs had become Ministers in the recent Cabinet expansion after blackmailing the Karnataka CM using secret CDs.

