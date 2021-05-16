Panchayat In Tamil Nadu's Villupuram Asks Dalits To Prostrate; Kamal Haasan Condemns 'sin'

A panchayat in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district ordered three Dalits to prostrate themselves before the members of the village for allegedly complaining to the police about a music show that was conducted without police permission. The incident occurred at Ottanandhal village's Dalit Colony while the residents celebrated their annual festival. As per sources, the police had given a nod for the festival but did not permit them to conduct a 'light' music show.

Sources informed that an individual named Ramesh along with others had complained to the police about a music show following which villagers returned to enquire who had approached the authorities. On finding out that it was Ramesh who had raised the complaint, villagers allegedly verbally confronted him following which he complained to the village panchayat. At the panchayat meeting on Friday, the functionaries ordered the three Dalits to pay Rs 500 fine following which they were made to fall at the feet of the villagers as some refused to accept just the fine as an apology. The video of the incident went viral on social media inviting strong reactions from politicians.

Kamal Haasan condemns incident

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan condemned the incident and asked if it was a sin to speak about caste inferiority in India. The actor-turned-politician asked if the behaviour of kicking fellow humans during festivals did not disgust people and demanded the government to take strict action against those responsible.

இந்தியர் யாவரும் என் உடன்பிறந்தோர் என்று உறுதிமொழி எடுக்கும், குலத் தாழ்ச்சி உயர்ச்சி சொல்லல் பாவம் என்று மனப்பாடப் பாட்டு கற்பிக்கும் தமிழகத்துக்குள்தான் விழுப்புரம் ஒட்டனேந்தல் இருக்கிறதா? (1/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 16, 2021