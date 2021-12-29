Panipat MLA's Car Set On Fire Outside MLA Hostel In Chandigarh By Unidentified Miscreants

Panipat MLA Parmod Vij's car was set on fire outside the MLA Hostel in Chandigarh on Tuesday. According to a CCTV video footage accessed by Republic TV Network, a miscreant is seen attacking the car and breaking its glass window before setting the fire. An unidentified sole perpetrator made his way to the MLA’s car parked at the MLA hostel in Chandigarh and set it on fire. The event caught on CCTV cameras shows a young man approaching MLA Parmod Vij's car and suddenly starts breaking his glass. After the miscreant broke open the window by hitting it with his hand, he set the vehicle on fire. Following the incident, questions are being raised on the police administration and security in the area.

The MLA was in Chandigarh to attend the meeting on the expansion of the Haryana cabinet on Tuesday when the incident took place. Police extinguished the fire with the help of the fire brigade. The police also started investigating the matter. However, the incident is being looked upon as a major security breach as the attacker made way into the heavily guarded MLA hostel and set a parked car on fire. A stir has formed among leaders over the security situation here. The police are also investigating whether the miscreant’s target was the MLA. Major questions regarding the efficiency of the security teams present are being asked now.

AAP wins Chandigarh civic polls

As per the State Election Commission on Monday, Aam Aadmi Party won at 14 wards, while BJP won 12 wards, Congress won 8 wards, Shiromani Akali Dal in 1 ward, and Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls. The AAP declared a massive win and pushed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the second spot in Chandigarh civic body polls. The BJP won only 12 seats while the Congress managed to double its previous tally to eight and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) bagged just one seat.

Congratulating the party over the win, AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter, "This victory of Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is a sign of the coming change in Punjab. People of Chandigarh today have chosen the honest politics of AAP, rejecting corrupt politics. Many congratulations to all the winning candidates and workers of AAP. This time Punjab is ready for change."

