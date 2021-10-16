Pankaja Munde Slams Sena-BJP Over 'govt Will Fall' Debate; Says 'Focus On Your Roles'

Attacking both the Opposition and the ruling parties in Maharashtra, BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde on Friday advised them to work for the people rather than debate if the govt will fall or not. Addressing her annual Dussehra rally at Savargaon, she said that the Opposition keep giving date when the govt will fall, while the ruling parties saying the govt is strong. Chiding the vicious cycle, she told both to concentrate on their respective roles as Opposition and state government.

Pankaja Munde: 'What have you done for people?'

"Every politician from the Opposition says that this government will fall on this or that date. Every person in power says our government is strong. Are you going to get out of this debate if govt is going to fall or not? Our interest is not whether the govt will fall or not, tell us what you are doing for the people of Maharashtra. When Gopinath Munde raised corruption in a state govt as Leader of Opposition, then there was change in power. Focus on playing your roles as Opposition and ruling party," advised Munde.

Munde miffed with BJP

The Munde sisters - Pankaja and Pritam have been miffed with the BJP since Pritam Munde was ignored while another OBC leader Dr Bhagwat Karad was elevated as MoS to the Union cabinet. In retaliation, 20 office-bearers of the BJP from Maharashtra's Beed office resigned in protest. Maintaining a stoic demeanor, Pankaja Munde maintained that she and her sister never demanded anything from the party's top brass.

"Pritam Munde and I never demanded anything (Ministerial Berth). I have no differences with those who have taken the oath as they are also the followers of Gopinath Munde," said Munde. The ex-Maharashtra minister was also overlooked for an MLC seat in BJP, but maintained she was not upset over not being nominated. The former BJP minister had lost the Parli seat in last year's assembly polls to her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde.

Moreover, Munde is in a power tussle with ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil. The Munde sisters believe that the duo have deliberately been cutting her to size over the past few years and her defeat in the 2019 Assembly poll was “sponsored by people from within the party”. 41-year-old Pankaja Munde - a strong Maratha and OBC leader - has been eyeing the CM seat but was pipped by Fadnavis - a Brahmin - in 2014.