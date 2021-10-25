Panneerselvam Comments On Sasikala's Return To AIADMK, Says Party Leaders Need To Discuss

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader O Panneerselvam, on Monday, asserted that the party leadership would hold discussions and reiterate its stand on re-admitting former General Secretary of AIADMK, V K Sasikala, in the party.

For nearly nine months now, Sasikala, popularly known as 'Chinnamma', has been sending signals of her eagerness to regain control of the AIADMK, before taking any concerted political step. Sasikala, who was also the confidante of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, was previously expelled from the party after her conviction in a disproportionate asset case back in 2016.

O Panneerselvam's stand on Sasikala's comeback

While interacting with PTI reporters in Madurai, Panneerselvam was asked about Sasikala's return to the party. To this, he said that anyone could join the party if the people, for whom elections are fought, accepted the move.

Panneerselvam, however, stated that a discussion among the party high command would be held on whether Sasikala should be accepted by the party again. Panneerselvam, who also holds his position as the party coordinator, said that the AIADMK was a cadre-based party since the days of party founder M G Ramachandran. He also said that the party is being run in an organisational structure comprising a coordinator and co-coordinator.

It is pertinent to note here that AIADMK senior leader D Jayakumar had previously said that it was Panneerselvam who had launched a 'Dharma Yudham' against Sasikala and her clan back in 2017. He said then, "Severing ties with Sasikala was a precondition put forth by Panneerselvam for the unification of camps led by him and former CM Palaniswami."

AIADMK files complaint against Sasikala's claims

AIADMK Organizational secretary D Jayakumar on Oct 20 had filed a police complaint against expelled leader Sasikala as she claimed to be the General Secretary of AIADMK. Retaliating to Sasikala's efforts to anoint herself as 'General Secretary', the AIADMK has repeatedly denied her the chance to re-enter the party.

Previously, Sasikala had been releasing some audio recordings about this but it does not seem to have had an impact on the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Image Credit - Facebook-O Panneerselvam/PTI