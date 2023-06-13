Paper Leaks Put Ashok Gehlot Govt On Spot As BJP Launches Massive Protest

Why you are reading this: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a massive protest against the Ashok Gehlot government over alleged corruption and paper leaks. The saffron party workers broke barricades as they marched towards the state secretariat amid heavy sloganeering. Paper leaks have emerged as a major problem in Rajasthan over the years, including the Senior Teacher Grade II paper leak case and the REET paper leak case.

3 things you need to know

Paper leaks have emerged as a major menace in Rajasthan.

Question papers for teacher recruitment exams as well as Rajasthan PSC exams have allegedly leaked.

The BJP on Tuesday staged a massive protest on Tuesday to shine light on the menace.

Why is the BJP protesting?

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of being behind the paper leaks. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, a BJP member of Parliament from Rajasthan, said, "They (the Gehlot government) have spoiled the career of a generation of youth."

"They are looting the state. The people are angry. You will see during the elections that they will find it difficult to win even one seat," the former Union Minister said.

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Meena said, "Corruption is rampant under the Gehlot government. Sixteen papers of competitive exams were held in one year in Rajasthan and all were leaked. Now, the Enforcement Directorate has come and started an investigation, and therefore Gehlot is afraid."

Not just about paper leaks

Kirodi Meena further said the BJP will work to expose the "corrupt practices" of ministers Shanti Dhariwal and scams related to mines and the Jal Jeevan Mission in the state. Meena claimed there was a Rs 5,000 crore scam at the Rajasthan Department of Information and Technology (DoIT) , but when the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) wanted permission to investigate, the chief minister refused.

"The BJP will expose a mines scam in the days to come. Also, a scam in Jal Jeevan Mission and corruption cases of UDH minister Shanti Dhariwal will be exposed," he said.