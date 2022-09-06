'Pappu & Paltu': Rahul Gandhi-Nitish Kumar Meeting Draws Ire Amid Tussle To Be PM Face

Amid the confusion over the opposition's PM face for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the meeting between former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar drew BJP's ire. This was their first meeting since the formation of the Mahagatbandhan government in Bihar. Taking a swipe at them, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal described the Wayanad MP and Kumar as 'Pappu' and 'Paltu' respectively. While 'Pappu' is used as a pejorative term by BJP to mock Gandhi for certain utterances and failure to ensure electoral success for his party, Kumar is referred to as 'Paltu' for frequently switching alliances.

On Twitter, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal remarked, "Paltu with Pappu. All brothers should be happy with the release of the photo (of the meeting) only. Because if the video is available, then it will be known which Prime Minister is pulling the hand and kurta of which Prime Minister."

This was seen as a dig at multiple leaders seeking to project themselves as the Prime Ministerial candidate. As per sources, Kumar expressed gratitude to Rahul Gandhi for Congress' support to the Bihar government. With 19 MLAs in the state Assembly, Congress has two Ministers in the Nitish Kumar-led Cabinet. They reportedly discussed the strategy for the 2024 General Elections and mulled the possibility of bringing like-minded parties together.

Nitish Kumar's Delhi visit

5 years after returning to the NDA fold, Nitish Kumar took another U-turn on August 9 and joined hands with RJD, Congress, and the Left once again. He submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked a claim to form the Mahagatbandhan government. Thus, only BJP and the lone AIMIM MLA constitute the opposition space in Bihar now. On August 10, Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were sworn in as the CM and Deputy CM respectively in the Raj Bhavan. This is Kumar's 8th term as the Chief Minister.

Perceived as the first step in his bid to unite the opposition, he embarked on a 3-day visit to Delhi on Monday. Apart from interacting with Rahul Gandhi, he also met JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy at the latter's residence. Sources revealed that he is likely to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala on Tuesday. His packed itinerary also includes a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on September 7.