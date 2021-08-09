'Pappu, Tanashah, Dhongi': MP Assembly Rolls Out Booklet With Words MLAs Should Avoid

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly has published a booklet with over 1,600 words, phrases, or sentences that MLAs need to avoid within the parliament premises. The 38-page booklet features some of the favorite jibes by ruling and Opposition parties and mentions words such as-- 'Pappu', commonly used by the BJP for Rahul Gandhi and 'Mr Bantadhar', which has been used for veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh by the Opposition.

The booklet has been released on the eve of the monsoon session in the state assembly by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state Congress chief and former CM Kamal Nath, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra, and Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam. It lists down 1,161 words and sentences (mostly in Hindi) that have been expunged from the records of the Vidhan Sabha, from 1954-2021, barring period between 1990-2014.

Words mentioned as a part of the booklet include dhongi (hypocrite), bhrasht (corrupt), Tanashah (dictator), nikamma (worthless), sasur (father-in-law). chor (thief), gunde (goons), and phrases like jhooth bolna (to lie), vyabhichar karna (to engage in adultery). The booklet will be handed over to the MLAs on Monday morning ahead of the commencement of the 4-day session with hopes that the leaders will adhere to protocols and avoid the use of unparliamentary language.

Speaking at the event, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Many a time it happened that the person speaking in these Houses in a flow forgets about not using specific unparliamentary words.”

Kamal Nath also extended support to the CM's statement saying that the Lok Sabha and the Vidhan Sabha are considered temples of democracy. “Why such a need has arisen at all that a book on unparliamentary words and sentences was released?” he asked.

The four-day monsoon session in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will commence from August 9, Monday. According to a statement by Vidhan Sabha secretariat’s principal secretary A P Singh, a total of four sittings will take place during the session, which will conclude on August 12. Vaccination against COVID-19 has been made mandatory for entry into the Assembly. An all-party meeting was convened on Sunday to ensure the smooth functioning of the session.

