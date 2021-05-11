Pappu Yadav Arrested For Flouting Lockdown Guidelines; Vows 'I Will Expose The Dishonest'

Amid his vocal criticism of the Bihar government over its handling of the COVID-19 crisis, Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) chief Pappu Yadav was arrested on Tuesday. Accused of flouting novel coronavirus norms, he was taken to the Gandhi Maidan Police Station in Patna. Speaking to the media when he was being taken away, Yadav said, "I tried to save Bihar. I don't know why I was arrested. You (reporters) should ask the police and government why they have booked (me)".

Writing on Twitter thereafter, the JAP (L) president remarked, "I am a criminal if it is a crime to save people's lives during the COVID-19 period. I will neither bow nor relent even if the PM and CM hang me or send me to jail. I will save people. I will keep on exposing the dishonest people."

Explaining the rationale for Yadav's arrest, DSP Town, Suresh Prasad stated, "He has been arrested for violation of lockdown. He was moving around in a vehicle without a permit. Legal action is being taken." At present, there are 1,10,805 active novel coronavirus cases in Bihar while 4,77,389 patients have recovered and 3282 deaths have been reported.

Controversy over ambulances

Pappu Yadav has been under the spotlight after he raised the issue of ambulances purchased from the MPLAD fund of BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy in 2019. He lamented that 50 ambulances on the premises of Vishwa Prabha Community Centre at Armour were not used at this juncture when they could be used for ferrying COVID-19 patients to hospitals. Moreover, he alleged that these ambulances were being used to transport sand instead.

Denying the allegations, Rudy claimed that the ambulances were inoperational as the drivers had stopped turning up owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on a complaint by Panchayat Ambulance Drivers' Coordinator Rajan Singh, the police registered an FIR against the JAP(L) president for making a forced entry on the VPCC premises, damaging the parked ambulances and misbehaving with the staff. Taking umbrage at this development, Yadav sought that a case should be lodged against the Saran MP under the Epidemic Act. He also presented 40 drivers whose services can be utilised to run the ambulances.