Pappu Yadav Ready To Leave Own Pension For Agniveers; 'guarantee It Or Withdraw Scheme'

With Bihar gripped by protests, Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) chief Pappu Yadav on Saturday urged the Central Government to either withdraw the Agnipath Scheme or guarantee certain benefits under it. Speaking to Republic TV in Patna, Yadav asserted that he was ready to leave his own pension on the guarantee that the same would be given to the soldiers of the nation.

"Either withdraw this scheme or increase the training period from 9 to 12 months, make pensions Rs 25,000 for those who are not guaranteed a job. If you give pensions to the soldiers, we as netas will leave pension. We are ready to get detained for the farmers and youth of the country. We are ready to die as well. They are taking us to the police station and we are going," said Pappu Yadav.

A bandh has been called by student wings of Left parties including CPI(M) and CPI(ML), supported by Yadav's outfit as well as the RJD today. The bandh largely turned out to be a flop in Patna as vehicles and cars were seen moving as usual and shops were seen open. Internet services in 15 districts have been clamped to prevent any further escalation of violence, more than 90 FIRs have been lodged in Bihar and over 300 arrests have been made in the case.

Bihar agitation causes Rs 200 crore loss to state

Agitations, fuelled by misinformation, spilt over to several districts in Bihar as youths protested by lying down on railway tracks and blocking roads, demanding the scrapping of the Agnipath scheme. Huge crowds gathered in the Bihar's Chhapra, Jehanabad, Munger, and Nawada, demanding the withdrawal of the army recruiting programme. A group of army aspirants protested at Bhabua Road Railway Station and blocked the tracks before setting a train on fire. In another shocking incident, protestors blocked roads in Darbhanga, in the midst of which a school bus full of terrified children was stuck.

"Vandalism incidents in railway premises have led to losses of over Rs.200 crore. At least 50 coaches and 5 engines have been completely burned and have gone out of service," Prabhat Kumar, DRM, Danapur Rail Division told ANI.

This comes even as the Centre extends the upper age limit for recruitment of Agniveers from 21 years to 23 years, as a one-off exception to allow more youth to join the forces. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also announced its decision to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers.