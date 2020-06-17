Pappu Yadav Goes Shop-to-shop In Patna Appealing To Boycott China; Seeks Surgical Strike

In light of the recent India-China violent clash at Ladakh's Galwan valley leading to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers, people of India are outraged over China's malicious attempt of violating the borders and targeting Indian soldiers even after the high-level military talks took place recently between the two nations over the disengagement process.

People across the nation have taken to the streets to express their resentment against the neighbouring country and called for boycotting Chinese products. Now, former Lok Sabha member and Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav has joined the ‘Boycott Chinese products’ movement, appealing directly with shop owners to refrain from selling Made in China goods.

Pappu Yadav, along with scores of supporters, arrived at a market in Bihar’s Patna on Wednesday to protest against the Chinese escalation. Speaking to Republic, Pappu Yadav said he will go to each shop in the market and urge them to boycott Chinese goods as a move against the martyrdom of Indian soldiers, especially those from the Bihar Regiment.

“I appeal to all the shop owners to refrain from selling Chinese goods until China promises to abide by the Indian policy and does not create tensions on the border,” Papu Yadav said.

‘Will there be a surgical strike?’

The JAP leader also demanded to know India’s response to China over the border dispute and violent face-off that killed 20 jawans. Pappu Yadav also asked whether India will conduct a surgical strike as a response to China’s attempt to target Indian troops.

“We want to see India as one today. Will there be a surgical strike? Will we respond to China’s infiltration along the border? China has killed so many soldiers of our Bihar regiment. We demand an answer,” he told the media.

During the faceoff, the External Affairs Ministry said, both sides suffered casualties and the Chinese side had departed from the consensus to respect the LAC in the Galway Valley. China has not released any information on the casualties suffered by the People's Liberation Army soldiers. As per three different accounts, Chinese casualties range from 35 to 45.

