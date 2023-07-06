Parallel Pawar Shows, Poster War In Delhi; Sharad Pawar Calls Working Committee Meet

Sealing a split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), founded 24 years ago, Maharashtra’s newly inducted Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s faction on Wednesday (July 5) demonstrated its superiority over Sharad Pawar by claiming that he has the support of over 40 of the 53 party MLAs.

Not to let Ajit Pawar walk away with his party, his 82-year-old uncle and political mentor Sharad Pawar called for a Working Committee meeting in the national capital of all the office bearers of the NCP on Thursday.

Poster war erupts

After losing the number game to Ajit Pawar, several party members and leaders have come out in support of Sharad Pawar. Showing their support, Rashtrawadi Vidyarthi Congress put up a poster designed on a scene from the film 'Baahubali - The Beginning', showing its character 'Kattappa' stabbing 'Amarendra Baahubali' in the back.

Soon after the posters were put up, a team of the New Delhi Municipal Committee (NDMC) workers took them down. The posters had been put up along the Janpath circle and Ashoka road in New Delhi.

NCP national incharge supports Sharad Pawar

Claiming Ajit Pawar betrayed Sharad Pawar for power, NCP national incharge Sonia Dahoon stated, “All the karyakartas (workers) are with Sharad Pawar, we have put up Bahubali poster which signifies how Ajit Pawar in spite of being the loyalist of Sharad Pawar backstabbed him, and all for power and to save himself from the Enforcement Directorates’ (ED) investigation.”

“This party is because of Sharad Pawar, we all members of the working committee will fight for symbols and party names. Today we are going to attend a meeting and we have decided to put up posters in all parts of Delhi of Sharad Pawar and let the public know the real face of Ajit Pawar,” she said.

Ajit Pawar broke ranks from Sharad Pawar along with his supporters and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra as the Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday (July 2). The other NCP MLAs who took oath as ministers in the Maharashtra government of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dharmobaba Atram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, and Anil Patil.