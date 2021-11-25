In a massive development on Thursday, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh who was missing since months landed in Mumbai after being traced in Chandigarh. The former Mumbai CP has reached the office of Crime Branch Unit 11 in Kandivali to join the investigation in Goregaon alleged extortion case. Currently, he is being grilled at the Crime Branch for over an hour. Five FIRs, three non-bailable warrant (NBWs) and one new complaint have been registered against Singh. Moreover, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) is also present in the Crime Branch where the former Mumbai Police Commissioner is being questioned in connection with the extortion case.

NCP leader and Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has expressed his shock at former Param Bir Singh's remarks that his life is under threat from the Mumbai Police. Speaking to ANI, Dilip Walse Patil has questioned that how can Param Bir Singh be scared of the same police force that he once headed. Apart from Patil, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has also slammed Param Bir Singh.

"Its shocking that a person who has served as a Police Commissioner of Mumbai and Thane and has spent his life as a part of the police force in Maharashtra feels threatened. If he feels threatened, then we can look into it if he tells us. We don't know where he is," said Dilip Walse Patil

Shocked to know that the man (former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh) who served as Police Commissioner of Mumbai & Thane, held important posts feels a threat to his life: Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse on Singh's lawyer claim in SC that Singh faces a threat in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Kt7Kd3CkCN — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2021

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar speaking to Republic TV also slammed Param Bir Singh and said that "logically Param Bir Singh" should not be scared. However, he also claimed that the Maharashtra government has created this situation. He further alleged that there are two groups in the ruling MVA government.

"The situation is created by this Maha Vasooli Sarkar and I'm saying from day one that there are two groups in this government. The Shiv Sena tries to save Param Bir Singh since he has made allegations against an NCP minister. There was a deal between Shiv Sena and Param Bir Singh that he should not make any allegations against Shiv Sena minister who was indulged in the transfer racket," said Atul Bhatkhalkar

Param Bir Singh lands in Mumbai

The former Mumbai Police top cop was declared as a 'proclaimed offender' by the a magistrate court in Mumbai. Earlier on Wednesday, he was tracked in Chandigarh after he switched on his phone. Singh has now joined the probe as directed by the Supreme Court. In addition, the apex court also granted him interim protection from arrest. However, the Maharashtra government is likely to challenge Singh's protection from arrest in Supreme Court.