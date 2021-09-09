In a huge claim on Wednesday, NCP accused the NIA of not naming ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh as accused in the Antilia bomb scare case at the behest of BJP. Addressing the media, NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik expressed surprise that Singh, who was responsible for reinstating dismissed API Sachin Vaze and entrusting him with important cases, had not been questioned by the central agency. On this occasion, he referred to the statement of the cyber expert accessed by Republic TV which raised questions on a possible nexus between Singh and Vaze. According to Malik, the former top cop was not named in the charge sheet as he levelled "false allegations" against NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

"Sachin Vaze has been named as the main accused in the Antilia case. The person was reinstated in the service, was given special rights and was asked to inquire into this incident by this Police Commissioner. From the facts coming to the fore in the Assembly, it was clear that the Police Commissioner misled the Chief Minister and Minister. When ATS started its probe, it was convinced that Vaze was responsible for the series of events," the NCP spokesperson said.

Nawab Malik added, "The NIA took charge of the case later. The NIA gave an assurance to save Param Bir Singh and so, he was not named as an accused. To save him from this case, BJP hatched a conspiracy to level false allegations against Anil Deshmukh. The main accused has not been interrogated. He was not named as an accused."

Param Bir Singh's extortion charge

On February 20, Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. While the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the IPC on April 21, the ED filed a case against him on May 11 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Cyber expert's statement on Antilia bomb scare case

At around 3 pm on February 25, the security officer of Antilia- Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai informed the Gamdevi Police Station of a suspicious 4-wheeler being parked on Carmichael Road. 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening note typewritten in English were recovered from the Mahindra Scorpio. The case took a new dimension after the vehicle's owner Mansukh Hiren was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

The statement of the cyber expert which is a part of the NIA charge sheet mentions that he met Singh at the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office on March 9. While his original report was short, the ex-Mumbai top cop asked him to modify the report and insert the 'Jaish Ul Hind' poster which claimed responsibility for the Antilia bomb scare. Moreover, the cyber expert claimed to have been paid Rs.5 lakh in cash from the personal assistant of Singh in the presence of the latter. The central agency has accused Vaze of ensuring the creation of a "fake post" on Telegram in the name of 'Jaish Ul Hind' to add credibility to the theory that the planting of explosives was done by a terrorist group.