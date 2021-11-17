Param Bir Singh To Be Declared 'absconder': BJP Hails Court's Decision, Slams MVA Govt

Soon after a Mumbai court on Wednesday accepted the Proclamation application filed by the state's Crime Investigation Department (CID) which sought to declare the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh as an 'absconder', the BJP hailed the decision and took a jibe at the state government for their inability to take strict measures against Param Bir.

Speaking to Republic, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar stated, "It is a very good thing. After the request from the state government, the central government will issue the Red Corner notice to interpol. If at all Param Bir Singh is out of the country, then the interpol can catch him. Why did the Maharashtra Chief Minister take so much time to take action against Param Bir Singh? After the action by the Centre, his service should be terminated." BJP leader Kirit Somaiya also spoke to Replublic and said, "In Maharashtra, after Uddhav Thackeray took over, police officers are taking supari to kill innocent common citizens like Mansukh Hiren. Now police officers and ex-HM is in jail. And the ex-commissioner is missing. This state government is like a mafia government."

As per sources, hard copies of the proclamation order passed by the Mumbai Court will now be pasted on all of Param Bir Singh’s properties, including that in Mumbai and Chandigarh, after which the agency will wait for 30 days. If the former Police Commissioner fails to show up in the 30 days, he will be formally declared as an 'absconder'. If he is declared an 'absconder', his properties may be seized and subsequently auctioned and he would not be able to avail legal remedies, top lawyers told Republic.

State govt initiates process to suspend Param Bir

Speaking with Republic's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami last week, Maharashtra Special Public Prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap had said, "As far as crimes of Param Bir Singh are concerned, they are based on the FIRs against him. In this particular case that was registered against him in Marine Drive Police Station where there is an accusation of extortion made by Shyam Sunder Agarwal in 21 July 2021 against whom Param Bir and his alleged close business associate Sanjay Punamiya had hatched a criminal conspiracy by extorting crores of Rupees. At the behest of Param Bir Singh, Shyam Sunder was prosecuted by Sanjay Punamiya under strange provisions of the Maharashtra Board Of Organised Crime Act, even though there was no evidence against him. Sanjay Punamiya was under our interrogation for 14 days and he was also traced in other criminal cases against him registered in Thane, and other cases in Mumbai. Param Bir is also facing charges of extortion in several other cases."