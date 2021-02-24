'Parivartan Yatra' Stopped By West Bengal Police In Barrackpore, BJP Slams Mamata Govt

Incidents of political rivalry continue unabated in poll-bound West Bengal as BJP on Wednesday alleged its Rath (chariot) for the Parivartan Yatra was stopped by the state police in Barrackpore. Speaking on the disruption of the Parivartan Yatra, BJP Nation General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has claimed that its cadre was lathi-charged and nearly 20-22 members of the BJP have been injured. The BJP leader set on foot along with the party cadre after the Rath Yatra was stopped at Kachrapara in Barrackpore.

"We have done five Parivartan Yatra before. We changed our routes whenever there were possibilities of law and order issues. Today they have stopped our Rath three kilometres away from our meeting point. We will walk there. We will reach our destination anyhow and will hold the meeting. They can arrest us if they want," Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

"Mamata Banerjee is scared that the previous Parivartan Yatras have been successful and hence she is trying to stop our rallies. The Rath of the Parivartan Yatra can be stopped but she cannot stop us, we will walk there," Kailash Vijayvargiya added.

Political situation in West Bengal

The BJP has held five parivartan yatras in the state. The purpose of the Yatras has been to inform the public about the manner in which TMC has practised 'corruption and violence.' Previously, a Parivartan Yatra in West Bengal's Murshidabad district was blocked by the state police. Police blocking the yatra and other political events in the lead-up to the elections was something that had been spoken of in the last few months, as the BJP alleges that Mamata Banerjee's government routinely uses such tactics, even (and especially) if the event involves high-profile leaders such as Amit Shah, JP Nadda or Yogi Adityanath.

The situation in the run-up to West Bengal election gets intense by the day with political mudslinging, violence. West Bengal, where CM Mamata Banerjee holds fort with 222 seats, will go to the polls in April-May 2021. The BJP has exuded confidence that it will cross the 200 seat mark, however, TMC via its poll strategist Prashant Kishore has contended that BJP will not cross double digits. The exodus from TMC with dozens of its members jumping ship to join BJP may also become a major hindrance for the ruling party. The BJP on the other hand has gone full throttle by dispatching its top leadership brass Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda among others to West Bengal to hold public rallies and election campaigning.

