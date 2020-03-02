Never Thought Anything Like This Would Happen After 1984: Parkash Badal On Delhi Violence

Shiromani Akali Dal patron and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal on Monday called the recent Delhi riots 'unfortunate' and added that he is saddened by what happened in the national capital a few days back. Referring to riots in which now 47 people lost their lives, Badal stated that he never thought anything like this would ever happen in India after what happened in 1984. The former Punjab Chief Minister also said that no country can develop until individuals from all religions live in harmony.

Addressing a rally on Monday, Badal said, "No country can develop until all the individuals live in harmony. No matter what the ideology of the government is, it needs to take all individuals along with it moving forward. I am deeply saddened by what happened in Delhi. I never thought that anything like this would happen in our country after what happened in 1984. This (Delhi riots) is incident is very hurtful."

READ | Owaisi Demands LS Take Up Delhi Riots; Warns 'protest Today Or Witness Funerals Tomorrow'

Delhi violence

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on Sunday after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh on February 23. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation periodically, the violence increased, killing 47 and injuring over 200. Delhi CM Kejriwal has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased, while the police have filed over 200 FIRs cases and have arrested or detained over a thousand people till date.

READ | 'Will Work With Centre To Make Delhi The Best Place In The World': CM Kejriwal

CM Kejriwal ensures quick response from agencies

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the government is working round the clock to ensure relief to those affected by violence in the national capital. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister urged people to inform the administration about anyone who needed help and further stated that the government is working day and night to help the needy. Earlier on Friday, Kejriwal had also announced that Rs 25,000 cash as will be given to those whose houses have been burnt completely or substantially in the violence.

READ | Kejriwal Reviews Delhi Situation; Says 'Aim Is To Re-establish Trust Within Communities'

READ | Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Visits Riot-hit Areas In North-east Delhi, Speaks To Victims