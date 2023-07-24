Parliament Adjourned: Congress Demands 'comprehensive Statement' By PM Despite Amit Shah's Assurance

UPDATE- As per the latest confirmation received on Tuesday (July 25) at 10:32 pm, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the opposition parties will bring a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the BJP-led Central government on July 26.

The Congress on Monday said the Parliament did not function for a third day because of the "continued refusal" of the government to accept the Opposition alliance INDIA's demand for a "comprehensive statement" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in both the Houses on the Manipur situation.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the opposition parties are only reflecting the sentiments of the people of Manipur and of the country.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday amid unrelenting protests by opposition members for a statement by Modi on the Manipur situation, even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured in the Lower House that the government will discuss the issue.

In a tweet, Ramesh said the Parliament did not function for the third day because of the "continued refusal" of the Modi government to accept the demand of INDIA parties for a comprehensive statement by the Prime Minister in the House on the post-May 3rd situation in Manipur to be followed by a discussion.

Parliament did not function for the 3rd day because of the continued refusal of the Modi Govt to accept the demand of INDIA parties for a comprehensive statement by the Prime Minister in the House on the post-May 3rd situation in Manipur to be followed by a discussion.



INDIA… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 24, 2023

"INDIA parties are only reflecting the sentiments of the people of Manipur and indeed of our country," he said.

"Why is the PM running away from speaking inside the House?" he added.

Before the start of the proceedings, Ramesh said, "The third day of the Monsoon session of Parliament begins today. INDIA's demand is straightforward. The prime minister should make a comprehensive statement on the horrific post-May 3 developments in Manipur after which a discussion would take place to express our collective sense of pain, anguish and desire for reconciliation."

"No 5D drama that PM does to escape responsibility in such situations: He denies, distorts, diverts, deflects and defames. Will he rise to the occasion? Manipur is waiting. The nation is watching," the Congress general secretary said.

Several opposition leaders had given notices for adjournment motion to discuss the situation in the north eastern state.

The Opposition wants a debate allowing all parties to speak without any time restrictions and has been holding protests on the issue since the Monsoon session started on Thursday.

The government has accused the Opposition of running away from a debate on the 'all-important' issue and has questioned their seriousness towards it. The Opposition has also accused the government of running away from a debate on the issue.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have failed to transact any significant business amid the stalemate between the Opposition and the government over the Manipur issue.