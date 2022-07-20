Congress Create Ruckus In Parliament Over Inflation, GST Hike; Blames Centre's 'obstinacy'

On the third day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the opposition staged a protest outside the Parliament on Wednesday raising slogans against inflation and the recent GST hike on some essential food items. Both Houses - Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha - have been adjourned till 2 pm due to the ruckus. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party workers was also seen taking part in the protests near the Gandhi statue. The opposition carried out a similar protest on Tuesday disrupting the Session of both Houses.

Taking to Twitter, AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh lashed out at the 'obstinacy' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government after the proceedings of the Houses were adjourned without discussion on price rise and GST hike. He said the business in Parliament was suffering due to the government's denial of a debate on the issues.

This morning in the Rajya Sabha the Opposition led by the Congress demanded an URGENT debate on price rise and senseless GST rates on food items. This was denied. The House was adjourned till 2pm. Modi Sarkar's obstinacy continues. Business in Parliament is suffering. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 20, 2022

In yet another tweet, Congress shared the video of the protest and stated, "These are the voices of the people. The House will not be suppressed by adjournment. People are suffering from inflation and we are suffering from it".

Congress party accuses BJP of destroying the economy

It is pertinent to note that the opposition parties continue to remain on edge since the Central government announced a hike in GST rates during the 47th GST Council meeting held in June. As a part of that, GST rates were hiked by 5% on pre-packaged and labelled food items such as cereals, pulses, and flour weighing less than 25 kg. In addition to that, commodities measured in litres have been limited to 25 litres.

Reacting to the decision, Rahul Gandhi had also taken to Twitter to share a graph that shows the taxation imposed on basic commodities like curd, paneer, rice, wheat, barley, jaggery, and honey. Gandhi tweeted, "High taxes, No jobs. BJP's masterclass on how to destroy what was once one of the world's fastest-growing economies".

(Image: @Jairam_Ramesh/Twitter)