Parliament Clears Bill To Integrate Three Municipal Corporations In Delhi

In a key development, the Parliament on Tuesday passed a Bill to reunify the three municipal corporations in Delhi - North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). These three corporations will now function as a single entity. Until the first meeting of the new corporation is held, the Bill has proposed to elect a 'Special Officer,' who will work on behalf of the body of councillors. Meanwhile, the amendments moved by the opposition were rejected.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that elections of MCD will happen in future. Elaborating on the process, he said that after the completion of the Panchayat elections, the delimitation process would commence, and afterwards, MCD elections would be announced.

Discussion on MCD Bill

While elaborating the objectives of the unification of the three MCDs during the discussion in Lok Sabha, Amit Shah noted that it will lead to appropriate allocation of resources, coupled with a synergistic and cooperative working for mutual good. It is pertinent to note that the Bill has amendments related to running the Corporation with transparency and vigil. There is also a proposal to reduce the number of corporators from 272 to 250.

While explaining the deficiencies in the way the state of affairs was handled in the three corporations, the Home Minister noted that the resource and responsibility allocation in the three municipal corporations was done sans any serious thought.

"There was complete lack of right estimation about the revenue and liabilities between corporations, resulting in any of the corporations having a surplus and the rest two would run in losses. This would naturally pose a challenge to fresh legislators", said Amit Shah.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha earlier, Amit Shah asserted that due to the mishandling of the three corporations in the last ten years, there were over 250 instances of strikes relating to employee and other issues.

During the discussion, Congress' Abhishek Singhvi termed the Bill as a violation of the Constitution, to which, BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi contended that the Bill has been introduced following all constitutional norms and that it is a legal Bill. Opposing the Bill, TMC member Jawhar Sircar suspected the Bill's timing and claimed that it intends to delay the MCD elections. Ayodhya Rami Reddy of YSRCP in support of the Bill said the unification will bring revenue for the corporation.