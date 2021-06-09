Parliament Committee To Discuss COVID-19 Vaccination Policy On June 16

The Parliament Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for COVID-19 vaccination policy is scheduled to meet on June 16 for discussion. Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis, the panel is expected to meet physically for the first time. The PAC leader, Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that currently, this meeting is most important to ensure effective vaccination policy.

The Congress leader has also written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla citing discussion on vaccination policy is need of the hour.

"As the lives and livelihood of the people of the country as a whole are dependent on an effective vaccination policy, I would request you to kindly permit the Public Accounts Committee to meet and deliberate upon this subject matter with the representatives of the government -- the Ministry of Health, ICMR and others concerned," said Chowdhury in the letter.

The PAC chief, in May, had requested Om Birla for an early PAC meeting for discussion regarding the pandemic situation and the government's Covid-19 vaccination policy. However, there is no confirmation whether the meeting will be virtual or will be held physically.

Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC)

In 2019, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was appointed as PAC Chairman with other Lok Sabha members. There are 15 members from Lok Sabha and seven from Rajya Sabha. Conventionally headed by a member of the opposition party, the Committee was started in 1967 when the Lok Sabha Speaker first appointed a member of opposition as Chairman of the committee and the practice has continued.

The last meeting was held in July 2020 when the panel members discussed the COVID-19 situation and Chowdhury had written a letter to the speaker mentioning the Committee had taken up for examination subjects following a reference made by the Speaker or Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Observations of the CAG were also discussed in the meeting.

The upcoming meeting will witness significant discussion on vaccine policy made by Central Government. The policy has been continuously evaluated and it was recently changed with free jab announcement and relief for people planning to travel abroad. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi two days ago.

