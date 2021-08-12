The Opposition leaders on Thursday protested against the Centre's three farm laws and marched to Vija Chowk from the Parliament. In addition, they also briefed the media and claimed that they were not allowed to raise the issue in Parliament. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that it was the 'murder of democracy'. Rahul Gandhi was also joined by other leaders like Congress MP Sashi Tharoor and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Opposition briefs media

Addressing the media at Vijay Chowk in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi claimed that he and other opposition leaders came to address the media as they were not allowed to talk in the Parliament. Terming it as a 'murder of democracy', Gandhi asserted that the Parliament session was over. In addition, he remarked that the voice of 60 per cent of the country has been crushed and humiliated.

Today, we had to come out here to speak to you (media) as we (Opposition) are not allowed to speak in the Parliament. This is murder of democracy: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, with Opposition leaders, at Vijay Chowk in Delhi pic.twitter.com/CYg0y4eEbX — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

The Parliament session is over. As far as 60% of the country is concerned there has been no Parliament session. The voice of 60% of the country has been crushed, humiliated and yesterday in the Rajya Sabha physically beaten: Rahul Gandhi, Congress pic.twitter.com/39uXTIkpKn — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

Gandhi also revealed that the opposition raised the issue of Pegasus Row and demanded a debate on the same. However, he claimed that the government did not discuss it. Apart from this, he also hit out at the Centre and claimed that the opposition wanted to discuss the three farm laws. Following Gandhi's statement, Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut echoed similar statement and stated that the opposition did not get a chance to present their views in Parliament. He also hit out at the Centre over Wednesday's developments when the marshals were called in and tried to attack the women MPs.

The opposition didn't get a chance to present their views in Parliament. Yesterday's incident against women MPs was against democracy. It felt like we were standing at the Pakistan border: Sanjay Raut, leader, Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/MZYeQ1Qju9 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

Rajya Sabha drama

High drama sparked off in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday after the opposition parliamentarian resorted to disgraceful means to protest against the government. Some MPs climbed on the table raising anti-government slogans while the discussion of farm laws was underway. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh took the initial lead and first climbed on the reporters' table at around 2:17 pm and raised slogan. His actions prompted Vice-Chairperson Bhubaneswar Kalita to adjourn the House for 15 minutes.

However, Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa crossed the line as he climbed on the table and threw the rule book at the Rajya Sabha chair. He was joined by Deepender Hooda, Rajmani Patel, CPI's Binoy Viswam, and CPI's V Sivadasan, who also sat on the table, disrupting the proceedings of the House. The Rajya Sabha assembled again at 2:33 pm but only to get adjourned till 3.03 pm and eventually till tomorrow.