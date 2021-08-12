Last Updated:

'Murder of democracy' | Parliament Discussion: Oppn Protests Abrupt End To Monsoon Session After Rajya Sabha Clash

Opposition parties led by Rahul Gandhi on Thursday protested against the Centre's three farm laws and marched to Vijay Chowk from the Parliament.

Written By
Shloak Prabhu

Image Credits: ANI


The Opposition leaders on Thursday protested against the Centre's three farm laws and marched to Vija Chowk from the Parliament. In addition, they also briefed the media and claimed that they were not allowed to raise the issue in Parliament. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that it was the 'murder of democracy'. Rahul Gandhi was also joined by other leaders like Congress MP Sashi Tharoor and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. 

Opposition briefs media 

Addressing the media at Vijay Chowk in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi claimed that he and other opposition leaders came to address the media as they were not allowed to talk in the Parliament. Terming it as a 'murder of democracy', Gandhi asserted that the Parliament session was over. In addition, he remarked that the voice of 60 per cent of the country has been crushed and humiliated. 

Gandhi also revealed that the opposition raised the issue of Pegasus Row and demanded a debate on the same. However, he claimed that the government did not discuss it. Apart from this, he also hit out at the Centre and claimed that the opposition wanted to discuss the three farm laws. Following Gandhi's statement, Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut echoed similar statement and stated that the opposition did not get a chance to present their views in Parliament. He also hit out at the Centre over Wednesday's developments when the marshals were called in and tried to attack the women MPs. 

READ | More Parliament sessions? Disciplinary committee per party? How to solve 'Obstruction'

Rajya Sabha drama  

High drama sparked off in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday after the opposition parliamentarian resorted to disgraceful means to protest against the government. Some MPs climbed on the table raising anti-government slogans while the discussion of farm laws was underway. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh took the initial lead and first climbed on the reporters' table at around 2:17 pm and raised slogan. His actions prompted Vice-Chairperson Bhubaneswar Kalita to adjourn the House for 15 minutes. 

READ | Opposition netas fully back Parliament ruckus; CPI calls union cabinet 'Taliban of India'

However, Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa crossed the line as he climbed on the table and threw the rule book at the Rajya Sabha chair. He was joined by Deepender Hooda, Rajmani Patel, CPI's Binoy Viswam, and CPI's V Sivadasan, who also sat on the table, disrupting the proceedings of the House. The Rajya Sabha assembled again at 2:33 pm but only to get adjourned till 3.03 pm and eventually till tomorrow.

READ | Rajya Sabha chaos: Pralhad Joshi demands special panel to probe opposition's ruckus

READ | Opposition alleges manhandling of women MPs in RS; Centre denies claim citing CCTV proof
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND