Union Minister Pralhad Joshi slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his questions on price rise, unemployment and other issues. The leader termed the Wayanad Member of Parliament a 'part-time irresponsible politician' and also said the latter was roaming around when the Parliament was debating price rise. He also attacked the former Congress Chief for holding several demonstrations.

BJP MP & Union Min Pralhad Joshi, talking to ANI, said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) believes that unrestrained demonstrations are his right, believing them to be exhibiting innocence. Discussions done (on price rise), reply made, but he roams around; doesn't know anything, is a part-time irresponsible politician (Sic)."

'Opposition not allowed to raise issues in Monsoon session'

Rahul Gandhi on July 27 asked ten questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged the Opposition leaders have not been allowed to raise issues in the Parliament.

"The Rupee crossed Rs 80. The gas cylinder man is asking for Rs 1,000. There are 1.3 crore unemployed people in June. Now GST burden on food grains too. No one can stop us from raising public issues, the government will have to answer," Rahul Gandhi tweeted. "Running away from discussion and questions in Parliament is most 'unparliamentary', Prime Minister ji," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress to hold nationwide protests on August 5

The Congress party as a part of the nationwide protests, will 'gherao the PM's residence and hold a march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 5, protesting against price rise, unemployment, GST hike on essential items, etc.

"Chaired a meeting of senior leaders and functionaries of Delhi PCC to plan strategies for Congress's mass protest, Rashtrapati Bhavan March and PM House Gherao protest in Delhi on 5th August, against price rise, unemployment and higher GST imposition on essential items," said AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.