Parliament Disrupted Over Manipur; I.N.D.I.A & BJP To Chalk Out Monsoon Session Strategy

Both houses of the Parliament have been witnessing continuous disruptions since the monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20. The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha faced adjournments today for the third consecutive day. The leaders of the Opposition parties have been protesting and resorting to sloganeering demanding the Central government to hold a discussion on the recent Manipur viral video.

Parliament faces ire of Manipur incident

BJP Parliamentary Party is going to hold a meeting on Tuesday at 9.30 am in a bid to chalk out the strategy for the Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha. While the floor leaders of the newly formed Opposition alliance the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) will also meet at the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament and deliberate to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the House.

Amid the ongoing uproar in the Parliament, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh was suspended from the Rajya Sabha (the upper house) for the remaining duration of the Monsoon session for his "unruly behaviour". Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved the motion to suspend him, which was adopted by the House by voice vote. Before the motion was moved, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended Singh for “repeatedly violating” the Chair’s directives.

LoP Mallikarjun Kharge slammed BJP's remarks stating that several incidents of crime are happening across the country which should also be discussed.

He said, "Are you comparing any one state to Manipur (situation)? There is no law and order there. Has this been happening anywhere else? It is not right to take someone else's example to hide their weakness. You have the right to speak there (in the states concerned), you have your people there. We have the right to question here in the Parliament, so we are doing it".

What is the Manipur Viral video incident?

On July 19, a heinous video that emerged from the violence-hit Manipur sparked nationwide outrage where a mob of 900-1000 men was seen parading two women naked, sexually assaulting them, and forcing them into a field. The incident took place on May 4, and the complaint that was filed regarding the incident by the village head on May 18 was registered as an FIR on June 21. The entire incident took place in the presence of Manipur police as the victims were abducted from their custody. Till now six people have been arrested out of which 5 are the main accused and one is the juvenile while 14 people have been identified based on the viral video.

Just a day after the video went viral, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Manipur issue at the commencement of the Monsoon session. He called the incident shameful for any civil society and expressed his pain over the matter. This a shameful incident for any society..who did this and who is responsible is another issue but this has put our nation to shame. I appeal to all chief ministers to tighten law and order as the issue of a woman's honour is above all politics. No accused will be spared, we will never forgive those who are behind this".

Responding to PM Modi's remark, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stated, "We are glad that PM Broke his silence but why was he silent for so long?" Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted and said that after more than 1800 hours of an incomprehensible and unforgivable silence, the Prime Minister finally spoke in Manipur for a sum total of 30 seconds. Meanwhile, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, “PM Modi was compelled to react to the video because it has become viral now. Genocide is happening in the state".

Top Agenda, prominent Bills in Monsoon Session of Parliament

A total of 31 bills including the Delhi Ordinance are scheduled to be tabled and are on the top agenda during this monsoon session of Parliament. The Central government will table 21 new Bills, along with Bills that have already been introduced before the Lower House and referred to joint committees, the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

Productivity of the last 2 Monsoon sessions

BUDGET SESSION 2023

The Budget session of Parliament was held from January 31, 2023, to April 6, 2023, with a recess from February 14 to March 12. Parliament adjourned sine die on April 6, having sat for 25 days. This session saw limited legislative activity and minimal discussion on the budget amidst continuous disruptions.

The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was the only Bill passed during this session (excluding Finance and Appropriation Bills). This Bill as well as the Finance Bill were passed without any discussion by either House. The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 was referred to the joint Committee while the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023 is still pending.

According to the data of the 2023 Budget session graph, the Lok Sabha was productive as it functioned a total of 45.9 hours out of 50. 4.3 hours were spent in question hour. While, 0.5 hours in Legislation. 17.3 hours in Financial, 20.4 in No-legislation and 3.5 hours for other activities.

was productive as it functioned a total of 45.9 hours out of 50. 4.3 hours were spent in question hour. While, 0.5 hours in Legislation. 17.3 hours in Financial, 20.4 in No-legislation and 3.5 hours for other activities. Rajya Sabha functioned for a total of 32.3 hours of which 1.8 hours were invested in question hours. 2.6 hours for financial, 18.3 for non-legislation and 9.6 for other activities.

WINTER SESSION 2022

The Winter session of Parliament was held from December 7, 2022, to December 23, 2022. Parliament adjourned sine die four working days ahead of schedule, having sat for 13 days. Parliament has had 56 sittings this year. Seven Bills were passed in this session and seven were introduced.