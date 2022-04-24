'Parliament Is Nation's Grand Inquest': Abhishek Singhvi Unriddles Parliamentary Democracy

In the fourth episode of 'Sundays with Singhvi' on Republic TV, Senior Advocate and Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi unriddled on parliamentary democracy. He shared his thoughts on the inner working of Parliament and the reforms that are required.

What would be your thoughts on parliamentary democracy?

"I think it is something that we take for granted and yet we must cherish. We need to underline the obvious to cherish it. There are two words- Parliamentary and democracy. It is a democracy which is governed by a Parliamentary module of governance. The most striking thought I get about the Indian Parliament is that around you the rack and ruins of constitution stairs at the face. The strength of the Indian Parliament can be seen in the central hall. You have cross-party talks, your off-topic discussions, you have revelation, you have gossip. I think you have to guard against losing that," Singhvi said.

What are your thoughts about inner working of Parliament?

"Reflecting back on the 15 odd years, I find that Parliament at work is Parliament at committee or Parliament at Committee is Parliament at work. I was privileged to be chair of the Parliamentary committee on law and justice. If you see the working of a committee, you will be astonished. Solid work is done there. There are no divisions, no conflicts and rare enmity and solid reports. Now, that happens why I remember asking Hamid Ansari and we came to the conclusion that one of the biggest reasons that it doesn't happen there is because cameras are not there. Committees must remain outside the glare of cameras. Committee work must remain confidential as it is today," Abhishek Singhvi said.

The Congress leader further added, "We forget that Parliament has multiple roles- Pass laws, debate, committee work, grand inquisitor to the nation. So, we have to see that each of these roles gets sufficient play in the joints. Sometimes we look only at passing laws, sometimes at debates and jhagda (fights) but there are multiple roles of Parliament. All of these should be understood and given play in the joint to prosper."

What are the reforms needed in Parliament?

"I think the problem with the British system is that it does kill creativity because it is party-based so the ruling party runs the government. I believe that the initiation of legislation is not available to MPs," Singhvi said, adding, "We have an exception, the private member's bill. In the Senate of the US or elsewhere, creativity is encouraged by moving bills named after the senate. I think a lot of good ideas don't come here.

"Second is the whip. You have to speak in the line of your party. Sometimes that is another stifler of creativity. I had proposed to limit the whip for extremely vital cases. The third is criminality in politics. I've suggested that make a list of grievous offences like rape, murder, kidnapping etc. In that list, if the charge sheet is filed in that stage you should be suspended," Abhishek Singhvi concluded.