Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 LIVE: 24 Bills In Line; Oppn To Raise Inflation, Agnipath

The Parliament Monsoon Session, which will have a total of 17 working days, starts on July 18 and continue till August 12. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will convene at 11 am from Monday onwards. As per the bulletin released by the Lok Sabha secretariat, a total of 32 bills are to be listed in Parliament, out of which 24 are new bills.

Parliament Monsoon Session

Image: PTI

09:19 IST, July 18th 2022
Lok Sabha speaker to chair Business Advisory Committee meeting today

Monsoon session of Parliament | The meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha chaired by Speaker Om Birla is scheduled to be held today.  

08:59 IST, July 18th 2022
Congress Rajya Sabha MP gives zero-hour notice over Agnipath

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil gives zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha over Centre's 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme.

08:39 IST, July 18th 2022
CPI MP gives suspension of business notice in RS over Agnipath Scheme

CPI MP Binoy Viswam has given the suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over the Centre's 'Agnipath Scheme' and demands discussion on it.

08:23 IST, July 18th 2022
AAP to raise Singapore visit matter in Parliament

Sanjay Singh, the AAP national spokesperson, lashed out at the BJP for allegedly trying to scuttle Arvind Kejriwal’s Singapore visit. The Delhi Chief Minister has been invited to talk about the Delhi model by the government of Singapore.

“The central government is trying to block Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Singapore, where he has been officially invited to talk on the Delhi model,” said Singh.

He cited various senior political and illustrious personalities who have acknowledged the benefits of the model, “Personalities like US President’s wife, former PM of Norway, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon have come to witness the Delhi model.” 

07:41 IST, July 18th 2022
Bill to rename NITIE Mumbai as 'IIM' to be tabled in Parliament

A bill to rename National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai, as Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is part of the Centre's legislative agenda for the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament starting from Monday.

The Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2022, seeks for "inclusion of NITIE Mumbai in IIM Act, 2017 and renaming NITIE, Mumbai as IIM Mumbai".

The bill is among 24 new bills that have been proposed for "introduction, consideration and passing" during the parliament session.

07:24 IST, July 18th 2022
Ahead of Monsoon Session, Chirag Paswan says 'not part of any alliance'

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan who attended the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting on Sunday ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, asserted that he is not part of the NDA or any alliance.

Speaking to reporters after attending NDA's meeting on Sunday, Chirag Paswan said, "NDA’s meeting was held to discuss the presidential polls. The Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas supported NDA’s candidate Droupadi Murmu. Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas has always worked to bring the poor, backwards, tribals and Dalits to the mainstream."

06:52 IST, July 18th 2022
32 bills indicated by various departments for Monsoon session, says minister

A day before the start of the monsoon session of Parliament, the government on Sunday said 32 bills have been indicated by various departments for presentation in two houses of which 14 are ready, even as it asserted that it wants discussions on all of them in a democratic way.

After an all-party meeting here, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also said that some of these 32 bills have already been discussed by standing committees of Parliament.

"Thirty two bills have been indicated by various departments for being presented in this session of Parliament, of which 14 bills are ready, but we will not pass the bills without discussion," he told reporters.

06:52 IST, July 18th 2022
RS Chairman Naidu seeks good Monsoon Session as 'farewell gift', leaders agree

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday sought the cooperation of all members of the House to ensure a "good" Monsoon session of Parliament, saying this would be their "farewell gift" to him.

A record of 41 leaders and ministers attended an all-party meeting convened by Naidu at his residence, who assured him of their support and lauded his efforts for bringing discipline and order to the Upper House, sources said.

Opposition leaders listed 16 issues for the session beginning Monday.

06:52 IST, July 18th 2022
Opposition to raise issues of economy, security, federal structure in Parliament

The Opposition was raring to corner the government on a host of issues related to the economy, security, federal structure, and the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme during the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning Monday.

The row over listing unparliamentary words and circulars disallowing any protest and dharna on the Parliament complex has already set the temperatures soaring, with both the Opposition and the government targeting each other at a pre-session all-party meeting Sunday.

The government while accusing the Opposition of raising "non-issues" said it was ready to discuss all matters within parliamentary rules and regulations, and sought the cooperation of all parties for a smooth session.

