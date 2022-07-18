Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 LIVE: 24 Bills In Line; Oppn To Raise Inflation, Agnipath

Sanjay Singh, the AAP national spokesperson, lashed out at the BJP for allegedly trying to scuttle Arvind Kejriwal’s Singapore visit. The Delhi Chief Minister has been invited to talk about the Delhi model by the government of Singapore.

“The central government is trying to block Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Singapore, where he has been officially invited to talk on the Delhi model,” said Singh.

He cited various senior political and illustrious personalities who have acknowledged the benefits of the model, “Personalities like US President’s wife, former PM of Norway, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon have come to witness the Delhi model.”