Parliament Monsoon Session: Amid Efforts To Muster Unity, Oppn To Raise Multiple Issues

The upcoming Monsoon session of the Parliament, expected to commence in the third week of July, is anticipated to be yet another eventful gathering marked by intense debates and heated discussions. Opposition parties, determined to stand united against the ruling party and defeat the BJP in the upcoming general and assembly elections, are striving to find common ground during the upcoming session.

According to reliable sources, the primary agenda of the opposition parties are likely to include pressing issues such as the recent Manipur violence, Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the government's drone deal with the United States, and concerns regarding the Adani Group.

Another fiery session on the cards

During the previous parliamentary session, opposition parties disrupted proceedings, refusing to allow both houses to function smoothly due to their insistence on discussing the Adani issue. The Monsoon session is expected to witness a repetition of this chaos as uproar on various subjects is anticipated in both houses.

While opposition parties work tirelessly to display their unity, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress seem to be divided on the issue of ordinances. AAP has been openly critical of Congress, accusing them of supporting ordinances, while Congress retaliated by dismissing AAP's accusations as baseless and stating that the party is known for its false promises.

Questions over opposition unity

Senior leaders from the Congress party maintain that they are eager for the session to proceed smoothly. They argue that it is the BJP that obstructs the functioning of the Parliament, as the opposition has repeatedly requested discussions on the Adani issue and the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), but the ruling party has shown reluctance.

The AAP emphasizes that the onus is on Congress to determine whether they want to foster unity or not. The session will serve as an opportunity to gauge how the opposition parties intend to demonstrate their unity, and whether the session will be productive or disrupted due to the ruckus between the government and the opposition. For now, the opposition remains determined to confront the Modi government on multiple issues during the upcoming monsoon session.

