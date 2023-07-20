Parliament Monsoon Session: Govt Likely To Bring These 3 Key Bills On First Day

Parliament’s Monsoon session will commence on Thursday, with a tentative agenda of addressing 31 legislative items during the 23-day session. The session will run until August 17 and is expected to hold 17 sittings, during which crucial bills and issues will be discussed.

On the first day of the session, the Union government is likely to introduce three significant bills for consideration, said sources. These bills include the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023, the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023, and the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the sources added.

In keeping with tradition, both houses of Parliament will pay tributes to sitting and former members who passed away during the inter-session period. Among those to be honoured is the late Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief, Parkash Singh Badal, who had also served as a Member of Parliament. The houses will also pay obituaries to 12 others.

Opposition leaders give adjournment motions on Manipur

Several Opposition MPs have also given adjournment motion notices in their respective houses to discuss the sensitive situation in Manipur. The motion calls for an urgent discussion on the recent video depicting two women being paraded naked. The video surfaced on July 19 and has been widely circulated.

The women in the video were allegedly subjected to a heinous act of gangrape too, state police said and added that an investigation into the incident has been launched to bring the perpetrators to justice. The chilling act occurred a day after the outbreak of violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeast state on May 3.

Prominent opposition leaders including Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Ranjeet Ranjan, Manish Tewari, Manickam Tagore, Imran Pratapgarhi, Syed Naseer Hussain, and Pramod Tiwari, as well as MPs from other parties such as Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem, CPI MP Binoy Viswam, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and RJD MP Manoj Jha, have demanded discussions on the Manipur situation through adjournment motions.