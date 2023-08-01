Quick links:
Lok Sabha adjourned | Credit: ANI
BJP issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present throughout the day on 2nd August, to support Government's stand and some Legislative Business which will be taken up for discussion and passing in the House.
I.N.D.I.A. parties' Floor Leaders to meet tomorrow (August 2) at 10 AM in the Rajya Sabha LoP's office at Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House.
The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 will come in Lok Sabha tomorrow, 2nd August for consideration and passing.
Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi spoke on Delhi Services Bill said, "...Arguments of opposition are baseless...they're misleading the people...Delhi is a union territory...so centre has the primacy...opposition actually has nothing left to say so they're trying to mislead the people."
Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi spoke on Delhi Services Bill said, "...Arguments of opposition are baseless...they're misleading the people...Delhi is a union territory...so centre has the primacy...opposition actually has nothing left to say so they're trying to mislead the people."
Biju Janta Dal said the party will support the passing of the Delhi Services bill and to oppose the no-confidence motion Brought by the opposition. A three-line whip in this regard has been issued to all Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs of BJD to be present in the house and undertake the above.
Discussion began on Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2023 moved in the Rajya Sabha for its consideration and passage to amend the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved the Delhi services bill, officially known as the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha amid a ruckus by the opposition parties.
The Centre has tabled the Delhi services bill, officially known as the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha.
"This govt is totally insensitive on the Manipur issue, PM is not coming to the Parliament for even 5 seconds...we are here to raise the voice of people of India and we will continue to do that," said KC Venugopal, Congress General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP.
After getting adjourned till 2 pm, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha proceedings began amid a massive ruckus by the opposition parties demanding discussion on Manipur issue.
Amid sloganeering by the opposition parties demanding discussion on Manipur, the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm.
The discussion on the no-confidence motion, moved by opposition parties against the NDA government, will be held from August 8 to 10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on August 10 reply to the no-confidence motion.
The Rajya Sabha proceedings began after getting adjourned till 12 noon. Since the morning, the opposition parties have rocked the house with sloganeering demanding discussion on Manipur.
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Delhi Services Bill, said, "BJP has a majority in Lok Sabha, this bill should be passed in the House. The bill is as per the status of Delhi. If you want to give powers to Delhi, then it should be made a full-fledged state....In my opinion, opposing this bill is wrong."
As opposition parties created a ruckus in the upper house over the Manipur issue, the Rajya Sabha chairman adjourned the house till 12 noon.
Amid massive sloganeering by opposition parties demanding PM Modi's statement on the Manipur issue, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm. Meanwhile, a massive ruckus has also taken over Rajya Sabha.
The proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have begun amid sloganeering by the opposition MPs demanding PM Modi's statement on the Manipur issue.
A meeting of like-minded Opposition floor leaders is underway at Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in Parliament to discuss the strategy for the floor of the House.
Congress leader K Suresh on Delhi Ordinance Bill, said, "We have clearly said that we have taken a decision to strongly oppose the Delhi Ordinance Bill."
While commenting on Centre's Delhi Services Bill, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said, "Our National President has said very clearly that we will oppose the bill which is against the federal structure. Let it come, after reading it, we will oppose whatever is against the federal structure."
On the question of Amit Shah introducing the bill and the parliament ruckus, Tiwari added, "The ruling party is moving the bill in Parliament. Why will a ruckus happen? Let the bill come in the Rajya Sabha, we will face it there."
AAP MP Raghav Chadha files a suspension of business notice in Parliament to discuss the breakdown of law and order in the state of Manipur due to the failure of central and state governments.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is to move the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for its consideration and passage to amend the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.
Congress leader and former MP from Delhi, Sandeep Dikshit, has broken ranks with his party and extended support to the Central Government's stance on the Delhi services bill. Dikshit's endorsement comes as the bill, which aims to replace an ordinance granting the Delhi government authority over transfers and postings of senior officers, is set for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, August 1.
Sandeep Dikshit, the son of the late former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, took a bold step in supporting the Central Government's position on the Supreme Court judgment regarding the powers of the government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, arguing that the bill aligns with the constitutional status of the city and should be passed without delay.
Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal is to move the Mediation Bill, 2021 in the Rajya Sabha today for its consideration and passage to promote and facilitate mediation, especially institutional mediation, for the resolution of disputes, commercial or otherwise, enforce mediated settlement agreements, provide for a body for the registration of mediators, to encourage community mediation and to make online mediation as an acceptable and cost-effective process.
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Labour and Employment Bhupendra Yadav is to move the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for its consideration and passage to amend the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.
Giving a massive setback to the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Union government is likely to introduce the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday (August 1). The bill, if passed, will hand over the control of services and transfer of officers in the national capital back into the hands of the central government.