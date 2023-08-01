While commenting on Centre's Delhi Services Bill, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said, "Our National President has said very clearly that we will oppose the bill which is against the federal structure. Let it come, after reading it, we will oppose whatever is against the federal structure."

On the question of Amit Shah introducing the bill and the parliament ruckus, Tiwari added, "The ruling party is moving the bill in Parliament. Why will a ruckus happen? Let the bill come in the Rajya Sabha, we will face it there."