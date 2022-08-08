Parliament News Updates: Both Houses Adjourned Sine Die Four Days Ahead Of Schedule

Quick links:
Image: PTI
During the Monsoon Session, 6 Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha, while 7 Bills were passed by the lower house and 5 Bills were passed by Rajya Sabha. One Bill was withdrawn with the leave of Lok Sabha. The total number of Bills passed by both Houses of Parliament during the Session is 5. Some of the major Bills passed by both Houses are as follows:
On August 8, the outgoing Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, stated that over 47 hours of productive time had been wasted due to interruptions and protests in the monsoon session of the Rajya Sabha.
The Vice President, who serves as the Rajya Sabha's Chairman, said that the interruptions were a sad reflection on how the Upper House of Parliament operates. However, the Rajya Sabha did hold 16 sittings and worked for more than 35 hours.
"Out of 235 starred questions admitted, only 61 could be answered orally and Question Hour could not be taken up on Seven days. Only 25 matters could be raised by Members with the Chair's permission and only 60 special mentions could be made, in the entire session," Naidu further said.
"Only five government Bills were considered and passed during the Session, said Naidu adding 27 Private Members’ Bills were also introduced and only one regarding 'Right to Health' could be partly discussed during the entire Session. No Private Members’ Resolutions could be taken up," the RS Chairman added.
Outgoing VP Naidu earlier, addressing his farewell speech in the Rajya Sabha, stated he tried his best for the Rajya Sabha to function in an orderly manner and give opportunities to all sides, 'be it South, North, East, West, North-East'.
"We, the Upper House, have a greater responsibility. The entire world is watching India; India is on the move. I appeal to RS MPs to maintain decency, dignity & decorum so that the image & respect of the House is maintained," the outgoing Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed an event bidding farewell and paying tribute to Venkaiah Naidu, whose tenure as Vice President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, will end on August 10.
PM Modi remembered that Venkaiah Naidu and he used to have a lot of interactions when the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government existed. "Venkaiah Ji used to say that he would like to work in the Rural Development department. He had a passion for it."
The Prime Minister stated that the outgoing Vice President had a vast knowledge of everything that was happening in Rajya Sabha behind the curtain. He said that Naidu's experience used to become a concern for Opposition friends.
"He has always had knowledge of everything that happened in the House, behind the curtains. Thus, as the Chairman, he always knew what was to come from both sides. This experience used to become a point of concern for Opposition friends," PM Modi said.
Members cutting across party lines Monday bade farewell to vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, lauding his role as Rajya Sabha chairman and recollecting how he inspired and allowed them to speak in their native languages.
While some Opposition members urged him to pen an autobiography, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge appreciated how Naidu functioned despite being "under pressure".
Naidu turned emotional when Derek O'Brien (TMC) narrated an incident from Naidu's early life when he lost his mother as a one-year-old. "I am sure it will make a good story for your autobiography...which you must write," he said.
Both the Houses of the Parliament adjourned sine die four days ahead of its schedule. Originally, the Monsoon Session was scheduled to run till August 12.
The Rajya Sabha passed the Central Universities Amendment Bill, 2022. The bill sought to convert the National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI), Deemed to be a university, into a Central University.
The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 passed in the Lok Sabha. The bill calls for amending the Energy Conservation Act, 2001 which promotes energy efficiency and conservation. "I am proud of, in fact, every Indian is proud of the country's progress in the field of renewable energy," renewable Energy Minister RK Singh stated.
The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was Introduced in the Upper House. The bill seeks to convert the National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI), a Deemed to be University into Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) - a Central University. On August 3, the bill was passed by the Lok Sabha.
Union Power Minister RK Singh hit out at the Opposition for protesting against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill. He stated that there is no provision related to farmers in the bill and they will continue to get subsidies as they have been getting. The opposition didn't read the bill. "State govt can increase the subsidies. No provision in the bill to reduce subsidies," he added.
Speaking for the last time in the House, the outgoing chairman of Rajya Sabha, Naidu expressed his gratitude to his colleagues and all members of Parliament for heaping praise on him as his tenure comes to an end. "We are not enemies, we are rivals. We must work hard to outshine others in competition but not run down others. My wish is that Parliament functions well... I'm thankful & moved by your love and affection," he remarked.
While speaking in the House, the outgoing Rajya Sabha chairman Naidu recalled the day when he was nominated by the party as the Vice Presidential candidate of the country. "The day Prime Minister told me that I was being selected to become the Vice President of India, I was in tears, I didn't ask for it. Party had given the mandate, I obliged & resigned from the party. Tears were because I had to leave the party," he added.
The day PM told me that I was being selected to become the Vice President of India, I was in tears, I didn't ask for it. Party had given the mandate, I obliged & resigned from the party. Tears were because I had to leave the party: Outgoing RS Chairman & VP M Venkaiah Naidu pic.twitter.com/BrG90W8AUk— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022
During his farewell speech, Venkaiah Naidu added that he tried his best to maintain the decorum of the house, accommodate all sides and give each section its due time.
I did my best to maintain... the House. I tried to accommodate & give opportunities to all sides - South, North, East, West, North-East. Each one of you has been given time...: M Venkaiah Naidu pic.twitter.com/iyAw9fZhp2— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu in his farewell remarks urged the Rajya Sabha MPs to maintain "decency, dignity and respect" of the House. He also added that the House had a '"greater responsibility" as "India is on the move" and the "world is watching".
We, the Upper House, have a greater responsibility. The entire world is watching India; India is on the move. I appeal to RS MPs to maintain decency, dignity & decorum so that the image & respect of the House is maintained: M Venkaiah Naidu in his last remarks as RS Chairman & VP pic.twitter.com/PqzZ46timX— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022
A bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha seeking to amend the Electricity Act to allow non-discriminatory open access to distribution networks of power suppliers. The bill was presented amid wide protest by the Opposition, who stated that the amendment would curtail certain rights of state governments.
Members across the political parties praised the leadership of outgoing Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu and reminisced how he encouraged them to speak in their native tongues. The leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, was impressed with how Naidu managed to carry out the proceedings of the House despite being "under pressure." Meanwhile, some Opposition leaders urged Naidu to write an autobiography.
"We are bidding you farewell only because it is customary, but we can never do so. On behalf of my party DMK and my fellow colleagues, my special regards to you. You were like a "lion" in the House who could keep everyone disciplined," DMK leader Tiruchi Siva remarked.
After PM Modi as well as other MPs' farewell message to the outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman and VP Venkaiah Naidu, proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2:05 PM. Proceedings of the Lok Sabha were also adjourned till 2:15 PM. Proceedings in both houses have resumed now.
Delhi | Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today inaugurated an exhibition on "Horrors of Partition" at Parliament Library Building, Parliament House— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022
Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Pralhad Joshi also witnessed the exhibition pic.twitter.com/xNTw7ATaAJ
The proceedings in Lok Sabha have been adjourned till 2.15 PM.
The proceedings in Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 2.05 PM.
Vice-President and Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday teared up during his farewell after TMC MP Derek O’ Brien recounted how he lost his mother at an early age.
(Image: Sansad TV)
Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge thanks outgoing Vice President Venkaiah Naidu for his service.
"We are celebrating such an Independence Day this time, when the country's President, Vice President, Speaker, and PM are all those people who were born in independent India, & all of them hail from very ordinary backgrounds. I think it has symbolic importance," says PM Modi.
You have said several times, "I am retired from politics but not tired from public life." So, your responsibility to lead this House might be ending now but the nation as well as workers of public life - like me - will continue to receive benefits of your experiences: PM in RS pic.twitter.com/s3nCzwmnMH— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022
"Naidu Ji has always worked for the youth, has encouraged young MPs. Naidu Ji put all the effort into his work. His hard work and dedication are visible. Your every word is heard, preferred, revered, and never countered," PM Modi thanks outgoing Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on farewell.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Parliament on Venkaiah Naidu's farewell. Naidu demits office on Wednesday and his successor Jagdeep Dhankhar will take the oath of office on August 11.
#LIVE | PM Narendra Modi addresses the Parliament on Venkaiah Naidu's farewell; tune in to watch here - https://t.co/8KSmYelRkD pic.twitter.com/NhZ2XTE0cM— Republic (@republic) August 8, 2022
AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 to discuss giving equal facilities and martyr status to jawans in paramilitary forces.
"As already stated, LoP isn't an accused in National Herald case. LoP also assured that he would extend fullest cooperation & would meet when the Parliament is not in session. The summons were issued by the ED for the sole purpose of conducting a search of the office premises of YIL in the National Herald building and recording of a statement to that effect," said Jairam Ramesh, MP & Chief Whip of Congress in Rajya Sabha.
This exercise could very well have been conducted in the presence of counsel authorised by LoP for the purpose. ED did not accede to this request and insisted on his presence. This was done with the sole purpose of harassing LoP and the Congress party: Jairam Ramesh— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022
Notwithstanding this fact, in such matters, issuing of summons by ED or any law-enforcing agencies to any MP much less the Leader of Opposition when the Parliament is in session, is an outright affront to the sacred institution of Parliament and Parliamentarians: Jairam Ramesh— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022
Under the circumstances, in keeping with the sanctity of Parliament & Parliamentarians and its time-honoured conventions, it is high time that presiding officers of both Houses may deliberate & ensure that such gross affronts on the Parliament & MPs does not recur: Jairam Ramesh— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss unemployment.
Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar who will also take over as the Rajya Sabha Chairman on August 11 met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital.
Vice President-elect Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar with Hon'ble Finance Minister @FinMinIndia Smt Nirmala Sitharaman @nsitharaman ji at New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/cYMjlse4yi— Jagdeep Dhankhar Vice-President Elect of India (@jdhankhar1) August 8, 2022
The Competition (Amendment) Bill, which seeks structural changes in the governing structure of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 5. Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh introduced the Bill seeking substantive provisions to allow the CCI to address the needs of new-age markets. The CCI has in recent times ordered probes as well as passed various orders with respect to alleged unfair business practices in the growing digital market.