Parliament News Updates: Both Houses Adjourned Sine Die Four Days Ahead Of Schedule

On August 8, the outgoing Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, stated that over 47 hours of productive time had been wasted due to interruptions and protests in the monsoon session of the Rajya Sabha.

The Vice President, who serves as the Rajya Sabha's Chairman, said that the interruptions were a sad reflection on how the Upper House of Parliament operates. However, the Rajya Sabha did hold 16 sittings and worked for more than 35 hours.

"Out of 235 starred questions admitted, only 61 could be answered orally and Question Hour could not be taken up on Seven days. Only 25 matters could be raised by Members with the Chair's permission and only 60 special mentions could be made, in the entire session," Naidu further said.

"Only five government Bills were considered and passed during the Session, said Naidu adding 27 Private Members’ Bills were also introduced and only one regarding 'Right to Health' could be partly discussed during the entire Session. No Private Members’ Resolutions could be taken up," the RS Chairman added.