Parliament News LIVE: 'Rashtrapatni' Remark Sparks Massive Outrage, Rijiu Hits Out At Cong

Quick links:
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to the Chairman of the House, requesting him to expunge the remarks made by Union Ministers and BJP MPs Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal vis-a-vis Sonia Gandhi in the House on 28th July. "I also request that they tender their apology for their violation of sacrosanct conventions of the House," Mallikarjun Kharge's letter further reads.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge writes to the Chairman of the House, requesting him to expunge the remarks made by Union Ministers and BJP MPs Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal vis-a-vis Sonia Gandhi in the House on 28th July. pic.twitter.com/3KbQxtPche— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned as the Congress-led Opposition protested over attacking Sonia Gandhi on Thursday over Adhir Ranjan's "Rashtrapatni" remark and uproar over various issues.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju lashed out at Congress for defending its leader stating, "It was not a slip of tongue. If you watch the clip, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury clearly (referred to President Murmu as) 'Rashtrapati' twice, then he corrected himself to say 'Rashtrapatni.' Such matters should not be taken lightly. He is an anti-national and anti-tribal person. And how can he trivialise this issue by saying that he can go to the President and seek an apology? Is it that simple? It is condemnable".
Congress MP KC Venugopal said, "BJP wants to divert the entire issue of price rise and employment which is why they're doing these dramas. They're asking for an apology from Sonia Gandhi even when Adhir Ranjan (Cong MP) already said it was a slip of tongue. They're cornering Sonia Gandhi".
Congress leaders raised slogans against the ruling government in front of the Gandhi statue, a day after an alleged face-off between the party's interim President Sonia Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani in the parliament.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey slammed Congress stating, "They have said such pathetic things about President Murmu because she hails from a poor, tribal background. It's a threat to the dynasty politics of Congress. Instead of apologising, they are defending it. This shows the mentality Congress works with".
Amid the controversial remark over the President of India, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday said, "Yesterday, I was not given a chance to respond to the complaints filed against me, in the parliament. I have demanded a chance to respond in the parliament, today. The way Sonia Gandhi was targeted in the parliament yesterday, the government must issue an apology. I am at the centre of this controversy. But the BJP is attacking Sonia Gandhi".
Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "Congress leader) Adhir Ranjan has not issued an unconditional apology. Earlier when Murmu Ji was appointed as a candidate, then too, the Congress party had issued a negative statement. Sonia Gandhi should apologise".
He further asked, "To those MPs feasting on chicken while sitting in front of the Gandhi statue, I ask this:- what have they been sent here for? Are they supposed to be here for 'charcha' (debate), or for chicken?
Within a minute of convening, Lok Sabha was adjourned as the Congress-led Opposition protested over attacking Sonia Gandhi on Thursday over Adhir Ranjan's "Rashtrapatni" remark. Rajya Sabha has also been adjourned till noon amid uproar over various issues.
Congress defends abuse of chair now, MP Raj Mani Patel says 'there's no need for Sonia Gandhi to apologise'
#BREAKING | Congress defends abuse of chair now, MP Raj Mani Patel says 'there's no need for Sonia Gandhi to apologise'— Republic (@republic) July 29, 2022
Tune in here to watch #LIVE - https://t.co/s7vnUtP62A pic.twitter.com/D8Z0VZtqFI
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Adhir Chowdhury has apologised for his remark. Even after that BJP is demanding an apology from Sonia Gandhi, raising slogans against her. They are doing this deliberately so that they don't have to discuss issues like price rise and inflation".
Adhir Chowdhury has apologised for his remark. Even after that BJP is demanding an apology from Sonia Gandhi, raising slogans against her. They are doing this deliberately so that they don't have to discuss issues like price rise and inflation: Cong MP Mallikarjun Kharge pic.twitter.com/LPP1YvkXf3— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022
RJD MP Manoj Kumar gives zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha on the issue of "mental healthcare in India."
Congress MP K.Suresh gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "shocking attempt by BJP MPs including Union Minister Smriti Irani to threaten and intimidate senior MP and Congress President Sonia Gandhi Ji is an assault of all constitutional values and blatant violation of parliamentary courtesies and dignity."
All Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) to hold a meeting in Parliament House today.
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme.
Monsoon session | Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Kumar gives zero-hour notice on the issue of the "surge in Indian money held in Swiss banks"
Suspended MPs during their 50-hour protest in the Parliament complex in New Delhi. A total of 27 MPs including 23 Rajya Sabha MPs and 4 Lok Sabha MPs have been suspended for "unruly behaviour" during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.
A complaint letter was presented by BJP workers against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for making insulting remarks toward President Droupadi Mumu. FIR filed in the matter under IPC sec 153B, 505(2) and being sent to Delhi: Jagannath Markan, ASP, Dindori
Amid frequent demands by members of Parliament to set up high court benches in various parts of the country, the government Thursday said there is no "complete proposal" at present pending in this regard.
In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said during the last five years, a circuit bench of the Calcutta High Court was established at Jalpaiguri with effect from February 2, 2019.
(PTI)
As many as 35 cases challenging central legislations and Constitutional Amendment Acts, including the one questioning the law penalising practice of instant triple talaq, are pending in the Supreme Court, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.
He was asked about laws and Constitutional Amendment Acts passed by Parliament pending for judicial review in the Supreme Court from 2016.
As many as 395 non-performing and corrupt Central government officers were prematurely retired from the service between July 2014 and June 2022, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.
"Government is vested with the absolute power to pre-maturely retire government servants in public interest by invoking the provisions of respective service rules/Fundamental Rule56 (j)," Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.
After a ruckus erupted in the Lok Sabha following the resumption of proceedings, the House was adjourned till 11 AM, July 29. The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till tomorrow as protestors reached the well of the House.
The BJP on Thursday staged protests over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's sexist remarks against President Droupadi Murmu. Similar protests were observed in Bhopal.
Was in Lok Sabha when 75 year old lady senior leader encircled & heckled pack-wolf style when all she did was walk over & speak (masked) to another senior lady panel chairperson.— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 28, 2022
Disgusted to read BJP lies & false version in press.
A President is above all party lines. This is an insult to women and the tribal community at large. The Congress party espouses such anti-woman and anti-tribal views. The nation would never forgive Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on 'Rashtrapatni' remark pic.twitter.com/Dx8hz7YxZt— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 28, 2022
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has sought time from President Droupadi Murmu to apologize for his sexist remarks. "I will not apologize to these Pakhandis (BJP MPs). I will apologize to President," he said.
Did Sonia Gandhi start yelling inside the Parliament? Republic brings you a ball-by-ball account of the war of words between Sonia Gandhi and Smriti Irani over sexist remark against President Murmu. Watch here-
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 3 PM following 'maafi maango' slogans raised by the BJP. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addressing President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni' has snowballed into a major controversy in both Houses of the parliament
Denying the charges levelled against Sonia Gandhi, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "Smriti Irani pointed fingers at Sonia Gandhi. The kind of behavior in the house was not good. We somehow managed to take madam out of there. Smriti Irani should apologize. Sonia Gandhi herself went to those women MPs. She wanted to be polite. However, male and female BJP MPs gheroed her and passed comments on her. It proves how the BJP disrespected a woman while claiming they respect women."