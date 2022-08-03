Reconsider spending on ads under 'Beti Bachao...' scheme, focus on education, health: Parl panel to govt

A parliamentary standing committee has recommended that the government should reconsider spending on advertisements under the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme and focus on planned expenditure allocation for sectoral interventions in education and health.

The panel noted that out of a total of Rs. 446.72 crore released during 2016-2019 for the government's flagship scheme, 78.91 per cent was spent only on media advocacy.

(PTI)

