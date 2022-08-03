Quick links:
A parliamentary standing committee has recommended that the government should reconsider spending on advertisements under the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme and focus on planned expenditure allocation for sectoral interventions in education and health.
The panel noted that out of a total of Rs. 446.72 crore released during 2016-2019 for the government's flagship scheme, 78.91 per cent was spent only on media advocacy.
Union minister Jitendra Singh assured the members of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that there is better nuclear safety in India as compared to many other countries and there are enough safeguards in the Indian nuclear plants.
Responding to supplementaries during Question Hour, Singh said standard operating procedures are in place to ensure that there is no emergency situation in the country's nuclear plants.
Over 71 thousand cases are pending with the Supreme Court, out which over 10,000 are awaiting disposal for over a decade, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.
In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said 71,411 cases as on August 2 were pending before the top court, which included over 56,000 civil matters and over 15,000 criminal matters.
He said of the total 71,411 pending cases in the apex court, 10,491 were pending for more than ten years.
Parliament on Thursday passed a bill granting statutory cover to family courts set up in Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland and retrospectively validating all actions taken by them.
Rajya Sabha passed the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022 by a voice vote amid sloganeering by the Opposition, led by Congress members who alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate by the government.
Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after relentless ruckus from the opposition. The proceedings will resume at 11 am tomorrow.
Opposition leaders are likely to march towards Vijay Chowk and hold a press conference there at 3.30 pm today.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was sent to ED custody till 8th August in connection with a money laundering case in the Patra Chawl land case.
"I met FM Sitharaman today to demand rollback of 12% GST imposition on 'Sarais' meant for devotees coming to Golden Temple, Amritsar. This tax reminds us of the 'Razia tax' imposed during the Mughal era. I have also demanded a financial package for Punjab," AAP MP Raghav Chadha stated.
Amid continuous sloganeering by opposition MPs, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm.
Speaking to the media after reaching Parliament, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said, "I am not at all scared of (PM) Modi. They can put up more barricades. Truth can't be barricaded."
Speaking to the media, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "The reason to withdraw Personal Data Protection Bill is very simple. While JCP had given a series of very comprehensive recommendations in his report, a lot of the recommendations, though relevant, were outside the domain of privacy and Data Protection Law". He added that it was creating degrees of complexity in increasing the burden of compliance on small businesses and small startups.
After Mallikarjun Kharge complained about the ED summon, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal reiterated that the Centre has nothing to do with it. Goyal said, "The government does not interfere in the work of the law enforcement authorities. Perhaps during their tenure, when their government was there, they might be interfering".
Speaking on the floor of Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge revealed that he has been summoned by the ED.
Taking a dig at the Centre, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh stated, "This morning at 11:15 am, Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal, did not allow the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to have his say. This is the Modi brand of ‘democracy’ at work!"
Confronted by Republic TV regarding the National Herald case, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "It (the National Herald case) is an intimidation attempt. They think that they will silence us by putting some pressure. We won't keep quiet. We will continue to oppose what Amit Shah and Narendra Modi are doing against the democracy in this country irrespective of what they do. We don't care. Who is talking about running away? We won't be intimidated. We are not scared of Narendra Modi. My work is to safeguard the country and democracy and maintain harmony in the country. I will continue to do so."
Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs in the House.
"As of now, 2 airbags are compulsory (in cars). There are no airbags for rear passengers. Our Department is trying to have airbags for rear passengers too so that their lives can be saved. A proposal is under consideration, and Government will try to make a decision soon," Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkar told Lok Sabha.
Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon following a ruckus in the house. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Sir, I want to urge you that I gave a notice yesterday also over the misuse of autonomous bodies and the Centre is making every effort to crush the opposition parties". This led to an uproar from the treasury benches.
The proceedings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed. From the outset, the opposition MPs continued to raise slogans in the House.
Congress MPs will raise the issue of misuse of central agencies like ED and the sealing of the office of Young India yesterday in both the Houses of the Parliament today.
A meeting of Congress Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs is underway in the Parliament premises at present.
The parliamentary committee on External Affairs criticised the government over the absence of a “clear-cut” policy on engaging with the Indian diaspora and recommended bringing out a document to serve as a guiding principle for a deeper and wider connection with the community. The panel also expressed its displeasure over the government not yet having an authentic database of the Indian diaspora and said Indian missions abroad should play a more proactive role in developing closer contact with the community. The committee also noted that it is “deeply concerned” about the plight of thousands of Indian students pursuing medical and other courses in Ukraine and China as they are not being able to return to these countries.
Wayanad MP and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is yet to leave his residence to attend a meeting of the party's parliamentarians to decide the future strategy. He returned to Delhi from Hubbali, Karnataka late last night. As per sources, he is likely to directly attend the Parliament session.
Speaking to the media on the sealing of the Young Indian office by the ED, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The ED is completing its procedure. I don't want to comment too much on it. This is a political vendetta. If the government didn't want to get involved, it would have functioned impartially. But the hurry in which it is doing everything shows an intent to malign and demoralize Congress and to finish the parties opposed to BJP."
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gave a short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha on the issue of "the broad & undefined scope of discretion of central investigation agencies such as ED, CBI, I-T, etc. being misused to encroach upon civil liberties of political opponents".
Congress MP K Suresh gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha regarding the sealing of the Young Indian Office by ED yesterday.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha gave a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the seizure of drugs at Mundra Port in Gujarat/Nhava Sheva Port in Maharashtra and "conspiracy for smuggling the seized drugs into Punjab and rest of the country". Meanwhile, his party colleague Sanjay Singh also gave a suspension notice to discuss the Agnipath scheme.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gave Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss India-China border issue, stating that the "Union Government should clarify its stance on restoration of status quo ante prevailing on the LAC prior to May 5, 2020 and progress made pursuant thereto".
Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil gave a Zero Hour Submission in Rajya Sabha to discuss lumpy skin disease in cows "killing thousands of cows in Gujarat".