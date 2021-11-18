'Parliament Not For Tearing Papers & Dancing': Anurag Thakur Ahead Of Winter Session

Ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur took an apparent dig at opposition parties and said that Parliament is meant for discussions and not for tearing papers and dancing. He also stated that 75 topics of national and human interests should be approved for discussion in Parliament to mark India's 75 years of Independence.

He further emphasised the need for quality debates and said that efforts should be made to enhance the stand of deliberations. "Parliament is meant for discussion and not for tearing papers and dancing on tables...it can be done on roads," Thakur said while speaking at the valedictory session of the AIPOC (All India Presiding Officers Conference), PTI reported.

Monsoon session of Parliament witnessed unruly scenes during the passage of farmers law and discussion on other matters. Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa was seen climbing atop the table of Rajya Sabha Secretary-General and throwing the rule book at the chair.

In another incident, Trinamool Congress MPs on June 22 tore papers and flung them into the air when IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was reading a statement on the alleged Pegasus snoop gate. The opposition MPs also stalled the proceedings on several occasions.

PM Modi addresses inaugural session of 82nd AIPOC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the inaugural session of AIPOC in Shimla via video conference. During his address, PM Modi asserted that democracy is not just for India. "Democracy is the nature of India, it is the natural tendency of India."

PM Modi remarked, "The traditions and arrangements of our house should be Indian in nature. Our policies, our laws should strengthen the spirit of Indianness, the resolve of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' Most importantly, our own conduct in the house should be according to Indian values. It's the responsibility of all of us."

Winter Session of Parliament

The Winter Session of Parliament will start on November 20 and is likely to conclude on December 23. "The Seventh Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, the 29th November 2021. Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on Thursday, December 23, 2021," the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement. The Rajya Sabha also issued a similar order.