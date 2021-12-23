Even as parties such as Congress and TMC opposed the passage of the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill entailing Aadhaar-Voter ID linkage, they took a different stance in Parliament earlier. For instance in March 2020, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice comprising opposition MPs such as Vivek Tankha and Manickam Tagore of Congress and TMC's Sukhendu Sekhar Ray had urged the Centre to link Aadhaar with Voter ID. The report which stressed that it is in the larger interest of democratic polity was not opposed by any member.

In its 101st report on the Demand for Grants (2020-21) of the Ministry of Law and Justice, it said, "The Committee understands that free and fair elections is the bedrock of democracy and the latter is a Basic Feature of the Constitution. An error-free Electoral Roll is sine qua non of free and fair election. The Committee has been advocating linkage of unique Aadhaar ID Card number with voter I-card which would streamline alterations in EPIC during change of ordinary residence by the electors. The incidence of multiple entry could also be eliminated which is required in participative democracy. The Committee, therefore, recommends that the Government may undertake appropriate actions for the purpose of linking unique Aadhaar Card number with Voter ID Card to purify the electoral roll which is in larger interest of democratic polity."

In March this year, the same panel which now featured Congress MP Deepender Hooda said, "The Committee also observes that error free electoral roll is the most important facet of electoral process in participative democracy. The Committee, in its 101st Report, has recommended the linkage of unique Aadhar ID number with Voter I-Card in order to streamline alterations in EPIC during change of ordinary residence by the electors. The Committee reiterates its recommendation that the Government may undertake appropriate action for the purpose of linking unique Aadhar Card number with Voter I-Card to purify the electoral roll."

Aadhaar-Voter ID linking

Cleared by the Union Cabinet on December 15, the aforesaid bill amended the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Representation of the People Act, 1951. For instance, Section 23 of the 1950 Act has been amended to empower the Electoral Registration Officer to ask voters to furnish their Aadhaar number to curb the menace of the same individual being enrolled as a voter in more than one constituency. While the Election Commission of India had taken up the linking of Voter ID with Aadhaar in 2015 itself, it aborted the exercise after the Supreme Court restricted the use of the Aadhaar.

The bill clarified that no application for inclusion of name in the electoral roll shall be denied and no entries in the electoral roll shall be deleted for the inability of an individual to furnish the Aadhaar number as long as he submits an alternate document. It also contained other measures such as enabling a woman Army Officer's husband to register as a service voter, adding more qualifying dates for young persons and empowering the EC to requisition premises. This bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha on Monday followed by the Rajya Sabha a day later by a voice vote.