Parliament Proceedings: Oppn Meets VP Naidu, Submit Memorandum On Incidents In RS

Opposition leaders met Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday to apprise him of Wednesday's developments in the upper house of the Parliament. In addition, reports also stated that Union Ministers were also present at Venkaiah Naidu's residence. Earlier, members of opposition Rahul Gandhi and Sanjay Raut briefed the media as they protested at Vijay Chowk against the Centre's three farm laws.

Opposition leaders brief media after meeting Venkaiah Naidu

Following their meeting with Naidu, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Anand Sharma briefed the media. Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge informed that they presented a memorandum to the Rajya Sabha Chairman. He added that Naidu was apprised of the incidents that took place in Rajya Sabha. In addition, the opposition also raised the issue of the Centre passing bills in hesitancy.

"We told him that the government passed the bills in hesitancy and even when the house was not in order. Every ten minutes, a bill was passed and no one was allowed to talk," said Kharge "They did not allow us to raise issues in these bills," he added

However, the leader of the opposition revealed that the opposition supported the government when it passed the Constitution Bill. He remarked that the opposition supported it as they wanted to ensure smooth and democratic proceedings in the Parliament. Kharge asserted that protests keep happening in the Parliament where opposition leaders rush to the well and raise slogans. He hit out at the government for bringing in '50 to 60 marshals' in the house. The senior Congress leader remarked that the opposition condemns the 'undemocratic' incidents in the upper house.

"They brought in the marshals, including the women and formed a shield. We want to know who brought these outside forces. Who permitted them? They malign the opposition and form an image in the media," questioned Kharge "They claim that they want the house to carry on proceedings but what happens inside no one knows," he added

Deputy Leader of Opposition Anand Sharma also hit out at the Centre and briefed about the meeting with Naidu. Sharma asserted that the government has violated every understanding that it reached with the opposition. Sharma added that the opposition discussed the issue in an orderly manner.

"What happened yesterday was unprecedented. It is shocking and an assault in the very dignity of Rajya Sabha and the institution of parliamentary democracy," said Anand Sharma

Sharma also claimed that there was no provocation from the opposition, even as women members were attacked. Sharma asserted that the entire blame lies with the government. He concluded by asserting that the opposition is united.

Opposition alleges manhandling of women MPs in RS

Rajya Sabha witnessed chaotic scenes on Wednesday too as the opposition parties accused marshals of manhandling women parliamentarians in the Upper House. Objecting to the presence of security personnel during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021, the opposition staged a walkout. According to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, the number of marshals present in the Rajya Sabha exceeding the number of MPs and lamented that women are unsafe even in Parliament.