Parliament Ruckus: 12 Suspended MPs To Stage Dharna On Dec 1; TMC Calls For 'solidarity'

In a big development, the 12 suspended opposition MPs have decided to stage a dharna in front of the Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises on Wednesday. Moreover, sources indicated that they will write to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, arguing against their suspension.

Addressing the media, TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien confirmed that his party's MPs Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri will stage a sit-in protest from 10 am to 6 pm on weekdays until the culmination of the Winter session on December 23. He also urged other MPs and well-wishers to show solidarity with the suspended MPs by visiting the protest site.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien remarked, "We want the House to run. We want Zero Hour to run. We want the government to be accountable. We want Question Hour to run. We want a discussion on bills. We also wanted this in the Monsoon session. But in the Monsoon Session, the government did not allow a discussion on Pegasus. You all know what happened in September 2020 on the farm laws. So, this government does not want Parliament to run. They are trying the same stunt in the Winter session of Parliament."

"TMC believes that the 12 opposition MPs should not be suspended because they were provoked because every rule was broken. And we said it on the floor of the House and I and saying it again- the 12 MPs should not have been suspended. The 90 MPs should have been suspended because they insisted on bulldozing bills, not having discussions on national security and the motto 'My way or the highway'. That is what we said and we walked out of the House," he added.

No relief for suspended MPs

A day earlier, Congress' Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh, CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem, CPI's Binoy Viswam, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of TMC and Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai were suspended for the remainder of the Winter session.

This was in connection with their alleged involvement in the ruckus in Rajya Sabha on August 11. While the opposition parties alleged that marshals attacked woman MPs, the Centre refuted this charge.

Videos accessed by Republic TV showed that the marshals kept the parliamentarians at bay while some of them attempted to push their way through towards the Chair. At about 6.22 p.m., TMC MP Dola Sen was seen pushing and obstructing the way of Leader of House Piyush Goyal and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

This was followed by Congress members Chhaya Verma and Phulo Devi Netam pushing and trying to bang the head of a lady marshal at 6.31 p.m. Other MPs could be witnessed raising slogans, throwing papers, climbing on benches and manhandling the marshals.