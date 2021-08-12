Parliament Ruckus: Government Forms Committee To Probe Mishandling Of Women Marshals

In a massive development, the Government on Thursday formed a committee to probe the mishandling of a woman marshal in the Parliament. Dressed in white, the woman marshal as is evident from the video above brought to you by Republic Media Network is trying to keep the woman Parliamentarians at bay while some of the Members of the Parliament try to push and attack her. In total, 30 Marshals, as per the information provided by the government, were deployed to control the lingering ruckus, of which 12 were women while 18 were men.

Government condemns the action of the Opposition

The Government condemned the action of the Opposition. Speaking to the media, Union Minister Piyush Goyal asserted that he witnessed the incident take place. Questioning how they pulled off such an act with a young woman, serving her duty, he added, "Such an incident is a black day for the whole of India. " Referring to Partap Singh Bajwa, he said, "Everyone is ashamed that people like these are there in the parliament." Backing him, his colleague in the cabinet, Anurag Thakur, said "Action should be taken against those who show such behaviour in the Parliament."

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also came forward to speak on the incident and called the action of the Opposition one 'blithering the Indian democracy and the Indian parliament'. "This shows that even after 7.5 years, they are not ready to accept that people chose Narendra Modi," he affirmed, pointing out that the government has demanded strict action against the leaders involved in the act.

Earlier, the opposition parties staged a walkout after crying foul over the presence of security personnel. According to Kharge, the number of marshals present in the Rajya Sabha exceeded the number of MPs. Piyush Goyal, retorting to Kharge's claim, said "There were just 30 marshals- 18 men and 12 women."

Opposition continues with ruckus

Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session on July 19, the Parliament has been marked by sloganeering, leaders rushing to the Well of the House with placards, tearing of papers, as a sign of protest against a gamut of issues, starting from the Pegasus report to the Farm laws.

On Tuesday, however, things turned for the worse when the Rajya Sabha vice-chairperson Bhubaneswar Kalita initiated a short-duration discussion on 'agricultural problems and solutions'. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh asserted that the calling attention motion he proposed was on the repeal of farm laws and the farmers' agitation, and accused the government of trying to push in a diluted debate on the issue. Thereafter, many opposition leaders including AAP's Sanjay Singh and Congress' Bajwa climbed on top of the table right in front of the Chair. The latter then threw the rulebook at the empty chair of the Chairman.

The scene was no different on the following days- Wednesday and Thursday. The two days were marked by MPs gathering around the well in the Rajya Sabha, raised slogans, and tore pieces of paper, and throw them up in the air.