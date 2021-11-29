Parliament Ruckus: Govt To Consider Revoking Suspension If Rajya Sabha MPs Tender Apology

Hours after 12 MPs were suspended from Rajya Sabha, government sources have hinted that there may be a revocation of their suspension provided they tender an apology. Sources from the Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu's office have told Republic TV that if the MPs tender an 'unconditional written apology', the decision may be reconsidered.

The Rajya Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session suspended 12 members on the grounds of indiscipline. The decision was taken over the ruckus that had been caused during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. The suspension notice stated, "The MPs have lowered the dignity of the House by unprecedented acts of misconduct through their violent behaviour and 'intentional attacks' on security personnel on the last day of the monsoon session on August 11."

If the Members (Rajya Sabha MPs), against whom action has been taken, seek apology as per the rules, then a deliberation may be done regarding the future: Government Sources — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2021

While the Rajya Sabha expects an unconditional apology, the joint statement released by the Opposition MPs tells a different story. In the statement, the leaders have called the move 'unwarranted' and 'undemocratic'. "The floor leaders of Opposition parties of Rajya Sabha will meet tomorrow to deliberate on the future course of action to resist the authoritarian decision of the Government and defend Parliamentary democracy," the statement released by Congress, DMK, SP, NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, LJD, JDS, MDMK, TRS, and AAP read. The suspended MPs are also likely to meet Chairman of the House M Venkaiah Naidu tomorrow.

Leaders of Oppn parties unitedly condemn the unwarranted & undemocratic suspension of 12 MPs...Floor leaders of Oppn parties of RS will meet tomorrow to deliberate on future course of action to resist authoritarian decision of Govt & defend Parliamentary democracy:Joint Statement pic.twitter.com/NuvrMsQVDE — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2021

VP Naidu breaks down over Monsoon session ruckus

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament, filled with dramatic events and unfortunate scenes in the name of protests against the Pegasus scandal and farmers' stir came to an end on August 11. While there were protests in both Houses of the Parliament, it was the Rajya Sabha that witnessed the worst chaos with Opposition leaders entering the well of the House, shouting slogans, jumping atop tables, tearing rule-books, and flinging pieces of papers in the Chair's face.

After the session was brought to an early end, Vice President of India and RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu broke down while addressing the house. "The seat of the Chairman is a sacred one and I am disturbed to see some members sat on the table and I have no words to express my anguish," Naidu said as he teared up, adding that he had suffered sleepless nights over the disturbances.