Parliament Ruckus: Opposition Parties Refuse To Cooperate With VP Venkaiah Naidu For Probe

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had planned to constitute a special disciplinary committee to probe the August 11 ruckus in the Upper House. However, the plan of the RS chairman might have reached an impasse as sources on Thursday claimed that all the Opposition parties had refused to be a part of it. August 10 and August 11 of the Monsoon Parliament had witnessed violent protests by the opposition, leading to an MP stooping down to his lowest integrity and attempting to throw a book aimed at the RS chairman.

Congress, TMC & DMK refuse to partake

While the Congress in a letter to Naidu refused to be a part of the inquiry, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which was at the centre of the controversy, attested that it did not receive any calls to join the probe. Congrees Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said, "We have nothing whatsoever to do with any so-called disciplinary committee."

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) too refused to be a part of the committee intending to establish an investigation on the incident which took place on Aug 11 in Rajya Sabha. DMK leader Tiruchi Siva, in a report by PTI, said, "We will go with other opposition parties and will not be a part of any such committee."

Mallikarjun Kharge vexed at Venkaiah Naidu

Leader of Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge maintained that both the Congress as well as other opposition parties wanted to conduct constructive discussions in the House. Kharge alleged that the government not only brushed aside the opposition parties' demands for discussion but also rushed through the crucial bills and policies which would potentially have grave and adverse effects on the country. Kharge appended that the issue could be discussed in the all-party meetings.

Kharge acknowledged that he had received a call from Naidu on September 3, proposing to constitute a committee to investigate the incident which took place on Aug 11 in Rajya Sabha. Responding to the same, Kharge maintained that he would not join the probe as 'it was an attempt to intimidate MPs into silence'. He added, "It will not only suppress the voice of the people's representative but deliberately brush aside all those that are uncomfortable to the govt."

Parliament Ruckus: Case History

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament, filled with dramatic events and unfortunate scenes in the name of protests against the Pegasus scandal and farmers' stir, came to an end on August 11. While there were protests in both Houses of the Parliament, it was the Rajya Sabha that witnessed the worst chaos, with opposition leaders entering the well of the House, shouting slogans, jumping atop tables, tearing rule-books, and flinging pieces of papers in the Chair's face.

As the Monsoon Session of the Parliament was brought to an end, Vice President of India and RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu broke down while addressing the house. Speaking about the ruckus in the Upper House, Naidu expressed anguish over the behaviour of several opposition members and condemned the stalling of Parliament proceedings.

